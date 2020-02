"Ce seara!" Reactia lui Ianis Hagi dupa meciul URIAS facut ca titular! Ce a postat mijlocasul roman pe Instagram

What a night????⚽ Very special day for me, Happy Birthday Dad! Great effort and team spirit today! Very happy to score my first goal and more importantly get 3points @RangersFC. Thank you for the support, let’s keep going ???????????? #loveyoudad ❤️ #faith

A post shared by Ianis Hagi (@ianishagi) on Feb 5, 2020 at 3:58pm PST