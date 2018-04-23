» » « «
The Rock, tatic pentru a treia oara! Durul de la Hollywood are inca o fetita: "O sa te iubesc, protejez si o sa te fac sa razi pentru tot restul vietii mele"

Dwayne The Rock Johnson a devenit tatic pentru a treia oara.

Dwayne Johnson, unul dintre cei mai in voga actori de la Hollywood, fost wrestler de succes, a devenit tatic pentru a treia oara. Logodnica sa, Lauren Hashian, a nascut o fetita, Tiana Gia.

Actorul a dat vestea prin intermediul unei postari emotionante facute pe o retea de socializare.

"Sunt binecuvantat si sunt mandru ca am adus inca o fetita puternica in aceasta lume", a scris el.

"Tiana Gia Johnson a venit in aceasta lume ca o forta a naturii, iar mama a trecut prin dureri ca un star rock adevarat.

Am fost crescut si inconjurat de femei puternice si iubitoare intreaga mea viata, dar dupa ce am participat la venirea pe lume a micutei Tia, mi-e greu sa exprim cat respect si cata admiratie am pentru toate mamele din lume", a scris The Rock.

The Rock mai are doua fete. Simone, de 16 ani, dintr-o alta casnicie, si Jasmine, de 2 ani, rezultat al relatiei cu Lauren Hashian.

 

Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson???? #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

BRAT