Marti 18 Septembrie 2018, 10:58

Crima in lumea sportului! O jucatoare a fost UCSA pe teren! Anuntul autoritatilor

S-a intamplat in SUA, in statul Iowa. 

Jucatoarea de golf Celia Barquin Arozamena, 22 de ani, a fost gasita moarta pe teren luni dimineata. Aceasta a fost omorata in bataie, iar autoritatile l-au descoperit pe autorul faptei: un barbat pe nune Collin Daniel Richards, potrivit USA Today.

Suspectul nu e la prima fapta de acest gen, fiind acuzat si in trecut de omor. Momentan nu se cunosc motivele pentru aceasta fapta.

Celia Barquin Arozamena era campioana Big 12 la golf si sportiva anului in statul Iowa. 

