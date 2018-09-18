Crima in lumea sportului! O jucatoare a fost UCSA pe teren! Anuntul autoritatilor

Jucatoarea de golf Celia Barquin Arozamena, 22 de ani, a fost gasita moarta pe teren luni dimineata. Aceasta a fost omorata in bataie, iar autoritatile l-au descoperit pe autorul faptei: un barbat pe nune Collin Daniel Richards, potrivit USA Today.

Suspectul nu e la prima fapta de acest gen, fiind acuzat si in trecut de omor. Momentan nu se cunosc motivele pentru aceasta fapta.

Celia Barquin Arozamena era campioana Big 12 la golf si sportiva anului in statul Iowa.

Police identified the victim in today’s Ames golf course homicide as Celia Barquin Arozamena. She was a star golfer on the @IowaStateU Cyclones women’s golf team. She was a senior in 2017-18 and was originally from Spain. Read her biography here: https://t.co/4imH3SVR1m @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/dt93pKmuow