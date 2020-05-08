Sportivul care a aflat de pe Facebook ca si-a pierdut sotia si copilul de 1 an dupa o crima groaznica! "Eram in aeroport, am inceput sa urlu!" Dezvaluiri tulburatoare

Blake Bivens, un jucator de baseball de 24 de ani, a trecut in vara lui 2019 printr-o cumplita tragedie, sotia, copilul de 1 an si soacra fiind asasinati cu cruzime de cumnatul sportivului.

Dupa o perioada lunga de timp in care si-a ascuns suferinta, americanul a avut puterea sa vorbeasca despre modul in care s-a derulat cea mai trista zi din viata sa.

Aflat intr-o deplasare cu colegii sai de echipa, in Tennessee, Blake Bivens a fost surprins in dimineata respectivei zile de faptul ca nu putea sa ia legatura cu cei de-acasa, in special cu sotia Emily (25 de ani), cea care ramasese sa aiba grija de micutul Cullen (1 an), impreuna cu mama sa, Joan Bernard (62 de ani).

Putin mai tarziu, avand la indemana telefonul mobil, Blake a citit pe Facebook o stire care i-a inmuiat picioarele: ”Doua femei si un copil ucisi”.

”Eram in aeroport si am inceput sa tip. Cand am vazut titlul, mi-am dat seama ca e vorba despre ei”, a dezvaluit acum jucatorul de baseball. Socul acestuia a fost si mai mare atunci cand a aflat identitatea asasinului, nimeni altul decat cumnatul in varsta de 19 ani, Matthew Bernard, care isi asteapta in aceasta perioada sentinta.

”De departe cel mai urat moment din viata mea a fost atunci cand am intrat in dormitorul fiului meu si mi-am dat seama ca nu-l voi mai revedea niciodata”, e declaratia emotionanta cu care Blake Bivens, jucator la Tampa Bay Rays, si-a incheiat confesiunea.

