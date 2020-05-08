Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Sporturi
Sportivul care a aflat de pe Facebook ca si-a pierdut sotia si copilul de 1 an dupa o crima groaznica! &quot;Eram in aeroport, am inceput sa urlu!&quot; Dezvaluiri tulburatoare

Sportivul care a aflat de pe Facebook ca si-a pierdut sotia si copilul de 1 an dupa o crima groaznica! "Eram in aeroport, am inceput sa urlu!" Dezvaluiri tulburatoare

Autor: Sport.ro
Vineri 08 Mai 2020, 18:29

Blake Bivens, un jucator de baseball de 24 de ani, a trecut in vara lui 2019 printr-o cumplita tragedie, sotia, copilul de 1 an si soacra fiind asasinati cu cruzime de cumnatul sportivului.

Dupa o perioada lunga de timp in care si-a ascuns suferinta, americanul a avut puterea sa vorbeasca despre modul in care s-a derulat cea mai trista zi din viata sa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them. Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine. My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend. Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you. Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather. We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win! Thank you God for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief. Thank you to all my family and friends who have reached out to me during this time of sorrow. Thank you @raysbaseball @biscuitbaseball for your support through everything. I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.

O postare distribuită de Blake Bivens (@blakebbins) pe

Aflat intr-o deplasare cu colegii sai de echipa, in Tennessee, Blake Bivens a fost surprins in dimineata respectivei zile de faptul ca nu putea sa ia legatura cu cei de-acasa, in special cu sotia Emily (25 de ani), cea care ramasese sa aiba grija de micutul Cullen (1 an), impreuna cu mama sa, Joan Bernard (62 de ani).

Putin mai tarziu, avand la indemana telefonul mobil, Blake a citit pe Facebook o stire care i-a inmuiat picioarele: ”Doua femei si un copil ucisi”. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy 4th Anniversary @emily.bivens ! As I was looking through our wedding pictures it’s hard not to reminisce on our short time together. What really stands out to me is how much of a better person I have become because of you. Very few people have lived a life full of so much love and compassion for other people. You would have given everything we had away if it meant changing someone else’s life. And in away you have; so many people have felt Christ’s love through your life. Though your not physically here God’s purpose for your life shines bright and clear. I love you so much! Give our little Angel a kiss for me and tell him how much his daddy loves him. Can’t wait to see y’all again!

O postare distribuită de Blake Bivens (@blakebbins) pe

”Eram in aeroport si am inceput sa tip. Cand am vazut titlul, mi-am dat seama ca e vorba despre ei”, a dezvaluit acum jucatorul de baseball. Socul acestuia a fost si mai mare atunci cand a aflat identitatea asasinului, nimeni altul decat cumnatul in varsta de 19 ani, Matthew Bernard, care isi asteapta in aceasta perioada sentinta.

”De departe cel mai urat moment din viata mea a fost atunci cand am intrat in dormitorul fiului meu si mi-am dat seama ca nu-l voi mai revedea niciodata”, e declaratia emotionanta cu care Blake Bivens, jucator la Tampa Bay Rays, si-a incheiat confesiunea.

Citeste si:Facebook




VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Hârtia igienică, noua monedă internaţională - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 28

21:52
Facem Level – episodul 1: Vloggerul Max, trucuri și strategii pentru jucătorii de Fortnite

19:15
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 13

01:31:03
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, episodul 7: ”Comuniștii ne-au luat tot! Din palat ne-am mutat în cort”

26:59
Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 13

02:19:21
Best of Robi - cele mai tari şi amuzante momente cu Robi din sezonul 16

13:14
Episodul 1: Personajele din Vlad iși imită actorii preferați din străinătate

03:52
Darko Peric, Helsinki din "La Casa de Papel: "Serialul meu preferat din România este "Las Fierbinți"

17:01
Top 3 vedete care au fost eliminate dintr-un blockbuster

01:00
Hârtia igienică, noua monedă internaţională - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 28
Facem Level – episodul 1: Vloggerul Max, trucuri și strategii pentru jucătorii de Fortnite
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 13
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, episodul 7: ”Comuniștii ne-au luat tot! Din palat ne-am mutat în cort”
Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 13
Best of Robi - cele mai tari şi amuzante momente cu Robi din sezonul 16
Episodul 1: Personajele din Vlad iși imită actorii preferați din străinătate
Darko Peric, Helsinki din "La Casa de Papel: "Serialul meu preferat din România este "Las Fierbinți"
Top 3 vedete care au fost eliminate dintr-un blockbuster
Graniţele UE ar putea fi închise până pe 15 iunie, din cauza pandemiei COVID-19
Stirileprotv.ro
Graniţele UE ar putea fi închise până pe 15 iunie, din cauza pandemiei COVID-19
Coronavirus România, LIVE UPDATE 8 mai. Alte 25 de decese anunțate, bilanțul a crescut la 923
De ce sunt raportate ca decese COVID-19 pacienții cu boli grave. Tătaru dezvăluie câți oameni aveau doar infecția
Incont.ro
Băncile sunt de data aceasta parte a soluţiei, nu a problemei, cum erau în urmă cu un deceniu, iar sistemul bancar se află într-o poziţie foarte bună de a transmite mai departe politica monetară a Băncii Naţionale a României, a declarat Cristian Popa, CFA, membru în CA al BNR.
De ce criza actuală este diferită de cea din 2008 și cum va ieși România din ea. Popa, BNR: De data aceasta, băncile sunt parte a soluţiei, nu a problemei. Finanțarea deficitului nu va fi ușoară
FMI spune că perspectivele economice s-au înrăutăţit și va avea nevoie de toate resursele sale de creditare, în valoare de 1.000 mld. dolari: “Lucrurile se vor înrăutăţi”
Ce se întâmplă cu rambursarea prețului biletelor de avion, pe cursele anulate din cauza pandemiei. Răspunsul comisarului UE Adina Vălean
Foodstory.ro
Chef Dexter ne arată cum să facem fasole bătută
(P) Consumul de dulciuri: 4 mituri care te vor surprinde
(P) Top 5 jocuri online de primavara care au uimit mii de utilizatori
DeBarbati.ro
Sofia Vergara este una dintre cele mai sexy femei din lume, formele naturale transformând-o într-un adevărat sex-simbol.
Sofia Vergara a fost încântătoare încă din tinerețe. Cum arată în urmă cu aproape 30 de ani în urmă
Cu greu îmi găsesc costum de baie potrivit . Cum arată tânăra care se confruntă cu o asemenea problemă
S-a pozat într-un top transparent, dar a apelat la un truc pentru a nu se vedea nimic. Cum a apărut această vedetă
Yoda.ro
Huawei a prezentat recent o nouă tabletă de 8 inch care vine la un preț extrem de accesibil.
Cât de ieftină este cea mai nouă tabletă lansată de Huawei și care sunt specificațiile
Cât de bun este cel mai nou flagship Meizu 17 lansat recent
Numele incredibil pe care Elon Musk l-a dat copilului său nou-născut
Procinema.ro
(P) Tipuri de bonusuri la jocurile online. Alege să joci inteligent!
(P) 5 secrete de îngrijire a viței de vie pentru un vin savuros
(P) Cum alegi un televizor potrivit nevoilor tale?
Protv.ro
Adelina Pestrițu, apariție ravistantă în platoul emisiunii La Măruță. Cât de bine arată după două luni de carantină
Ce măsuri de restricție rămân în vigoare după 15 mai. Comisarul Georgian Drăgan vine cu explicații
Influencerul cu pancarte care rupe internetul în două! Cine este cu adevărat și cu ce se ocupă în viața de zi cu zi
Perfecte.ro
Imagini scandaloase din Miami: lumea a uitat de coronavirus și petrece nebunește!
Un fost antrenor ia în derâdere coronavirusul: Mi-am luat nişte trabucuri să pufăi, să-l gonesc
Horoscop zilnic 10 mai 2020. Vărsătorii vor fi dați complet peste cap de o situație, ce se întâmplă cu Gemenii
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT