Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Sporturi
Imagini incredibile! Un jucator de golf a inceput sa planga dupa ce a aflat ca a fost depistat pozitiv la COVID chiar in timpul jocului! A pierdut 1.5 milioane de euro din aceasta cauza

Imagini incredibile! Un jucator de golf a inceput sa planga dupa ce a aflat ca a fost depistat pozitiv la COVID chiar in timpul jocului! A pierdut 1.5 milioane de euro din aceasta cauza

Autor: Dragos-Stefan Soneriu
Duminica 06 Iunie 2021, 15:42

Un jucator de golf a primit o veste uluitoare inainte de ultima lovitura.

John Rahm, liderul clasamentului mondial la golf, a primit o veste extrem de socanta. Inainte de ultima lovitura, comisia medicala i-a transmis ca trebuie sa fie exclus din concurs pentru ca a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus.

Spaniolul, poreclit "Rahmbo" a pierdut suma de 1.5 milioane de euro din cauza acestui rezultat. Prima pozitie din concurs ii asigura acesti bani, dar verdictul a fost unul fatal pentru Rahm.

Citeste si:Covidgolf




VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

EURO 2020: Fotbalul se joacă la PRO TV

00:30
Romanian Creative Week - Reacțiile designerilor după prima zi a evenimentului

06:41:16
Exclusiv Online - Sezonul 2, ediția 14

34:50
I like IT - eTarif: cum putem plăti rovinieta online

05:11
Sezonul 11, Marea Finală

03:00:59
Program de fitness pentru viitoarele mirese

02:47
Ana-Maria Mărgean a câștigat Românii au talent 2021

01:24
4 Iunie 2021

42:11
Voltaj lansează ”Copile”, de 1 iunie

09:31
EURO 2020: Fotbalul se joacă la PRO TV
Romanian Creative Week - Reacțiile designerilor după prima zi a evenimentului
Exclusiv Online - Sezonul 2, ediția 14
I like IT - eTarif: cum putem plăti rovinieta online
Sezonul 11, Marea Finală
Program de fitness pentru viitoarele mirese
Ana-Maria Mărgean a câștigat Românii au talent 2021
4 Iunie 2021
Voltaj lansează ”Copile”, de 1 iunie
Sunt bani la buget pentru majorarea alocațiilor copiilor? Turcan: ”E o chestiune de decizie politică”
Stirileprotv.ro
Accident violent surprins de o cameră de bord în Iași. Ambii șoferi implicați consumaseră alcool
Povestea impresionantă a lui Freddie Figgers: Abandonat după naștere lângă un tomberon, a ajuns milionar la 31 de ani
Cinci tineri, cercetați pentru distrugerea unor morminte în cimitirul evreiesc din Ploiești. De ce ar fi recurs la acest gest
Incont.ro
Te-ai gândit de multă vreme să faci o schimbare în înfățișarea ta sau să îți faci o micșorare de stomac pentru a scăpa de kilogramele în plus? Sau ai nevoie de investigații medicale de calitate superioară? Centru medical Provita din București este locul ideal în care poți realiza toate aceste lucruri rapid și în condiții de siguranță.
(P) București - Epicentrul Turismului Medical
(P) Cum estimezi corect un buget realist pentru construcţia unei case
(P) Videoconferința de afaceri: 4 reguli de etichetă
Foodstory.ro
(P) Chiuveta de bucătărie ușor de întreținut
(P) Greșeli pe care să le eviți când gătești carnea de pui
(P) Regimul alimentar care i-a schimbat viața lui Robert Lewandowski, unul dintre cei mai buni fotbaliști din lume
DeBarbati.ro
Fie că îți cauți un apartament nou sau vrei să faci o schimbare radicală în cel în care locuiești deja, estetica modernă și cel mai ușor de încorporat ar fi cea minimalistă.
Sfaturi pentru decorarea unui apartament în stil minimalist
De ce e important să îţi asumi riscuri în viaţă
EXPERTUL DE BĂRBAȚI îți spune cât timp cheltuiești cu încarcarea mașinii electrice
Yoda.ro
Odată cu iOS 14.5, Apple a făcut o mare schimbare și le-a solicitat dezvoltatorilor de aplicații să ceară explicit permisiunea ca aplicația să urmărească informațiile utilizatorilor pentru afișarea de reclame. Acum e rândul Google.
Schimbare uriașă pentru utilizatorii de telefoane Android. Vor putea să-și protejeze mult mai bine datele online
Suma fabuloasă cu care a fost vândută o sculptură invizibilă . Ce spune autorul
Elementul foarte apreciat pe care îl vor avea toate telefoanele din gama iPhone 13
Procinema.ro
(P) Cele mai populare tipuri de pizza picantă
În aprilie, poveștile de Oscar sunt la PRO CINEMA. Urmărește filmele care au făcut istorie!
(P) Redescoperă bucuria lucrurilor simple cu noile grătare de grădină economice!
Protv.ro
Cei 4 copii români care vor pune în joc balonul UEFA EURO 2020 la București
Controversa momentului. A purtat sau nu Donald Trump pantalonii cu dosul în față?
Amalia Năstase, amintiri din studenție. De ce a repetat vedeta un an de facultate
Perfecte.ro
Cristiano Ronaldo, fotografie de peste 6 milioane de like-uri! Cum a apărut alături de familia lui
Numele fiicei lui Meghan și a lui Harry, considerat obraznic și înjositor pentru Regină
O femeie a născut cvintupleți, iar soțul a fost depășit de situație și a părăsit-o. Cum arată viața copiilor după cinci ani
©2021 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT
Modifică setările cookies