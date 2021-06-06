Imagini incredibile! Un jucator de golf a inceput sa planga dupa ce a aflat ca a fost depistat pozitiv la COVID chiar in timpul jocului! A pierdut 1.5 milioane de euro din aceasta cauza

John Rahm, liderul clasamentului mondial la golf, a primit o veste extrem de socanta. Inainte de ultima lovitura, comisia medicala i-a transmis ca trebuie sa fie exclus din concurs pentru ca a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus.

Spaniolul, poreclit "Rahmbo" a pierdut suma de 1.5 milioane de euro din cauza acestui rezultat. Prima pozitie din concurs ii asigura acesti bani, dar verdictul a fost unul fatal pentru Rahm.

The dramatic moment John Rahm learns of his positive covid-19 test directly after finishing the round of his life.

After three rounds, Rahm held a six-shot lead over the field entering the final round and is now forced to withdraw. pic.twitter.com/r3UhnSrFLD