BREAKING NEWS! Tragedie uriasa in hochei! Capitanul de 19 ani al lui St. Petersburg a murit dupa ce a fost lovit in cap cu un puc

Autor: Sport.ro
Marti 16 Martie 2021, 20:50

Timur Faizutdinov (19 ani) a murit dupa mai multe zile in care s-a zbatut pentru viata sa.

Tanarul capitan al lui Dynamo Saint Petersburg a fost lovit cu pucul in cap in timpul meciului cu Loko Yaroslavl din campionatul de juniori al Rusiei.


Faizutdinov a fost lovit de un coechipier langa tampla, s-a prabusit pe gheata si a fost transportat la spital. Meciul s-a disputat pe 12 martie, iar clubul a anuntat decesul jucatorului in cursul zilei de marti.

"Fundasul lui Dynamo Saint Petersburg, Timur Faizutdinov, a murit tragic la varsta de 19 ani. A fost lovit fatal in timpul unui meci impotriva lui Loko Yaroslavl. SKA Hockey Club transmite condoleante profunde familie si prietenilor lui Timur", se arata in anuntul clubului

