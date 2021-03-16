BREAKING NEWS! Tragedie uriasa in hochei! Capitanul de 19 ani al lui St. Petersburg a murit dupa ce a fost lovit in cap cu un puc

Tanarul capitan al lui Dynamo Saint Petersburg a fost lovit cu pucul in cap in timpul meciului cu Loko Yaroslavl din campionatul de juniori al Rusiei.

19-year-old MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg defenseman, Timur Faizutdinov, took a puck to the head vs. Loko Yaroslavl and is currently fighting for his life at the hospital. He's played 183 games for the Junior club and was named the captain at the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/oQ9vpZUUct



Faizutdinov a fost lovit de un coechipier langa tampla, s-a prabusit pe gheata si a fost transportat la spital. Meciul s-a disputat pe 12 martie, iar clubul a anuntat decesul jucatorului in cursul zilei de marti.

"Fundasul lui Dynamo Saint Petersburg, Timur Faizutdinov, a murit tragic la varsta de 19 ani. A fost lovit fatal in timpul unui meci impotriva lui Loko Yaroslavl. SKA Hockey Club transmite condoleante profunde familie si prietenilor lui Timur", se arata in anuntul clubului

Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away at the age of 19.

He had received a fatal head injury during an MHL match against Loko in Yaroslavl on March 12.

SKA Hockey Club extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gDQkK43ILr