Real Madrid nici nu vrea sa auda! Motivul pentru care Ronaldo nu are nicio sansa sa revina pe Bernabeu 

Potrivit EuroSport, oficialii de pe Santiago Bernabeu nu iau, insa, in considerare revenirea lui Ronaldo. Clubul negociaza pentru reducerea salariilor si, in contextul pandemiei de coronavirus, nu si-ar putea permite sa-i plateasca portughezului 60 de milioane de euro anual, tinand cont si de varsta acestuia.

Real Madrid does not consider Cristiano return & they are clear about it.

Despite players & Coaches being open to it but the board has other objectives and financially they can’t afford his salary (+60M with taxes) for his age while asking other players to reduce 10% [EuroSport]