Ronaldo vs. Messi vs. Mane pentru cel mai bun atacant! UEFA a anuntat nominalizatii pentru cel mai buni jucatori ai sezonului 2018/19 din UCL!

UEFA a anuntat numele nominalizatilor pentru titlurile de cel mai bun portar, cel mai bun fundas, cel mai bun mijlocas si cel mai bun atacant din sezonul 2018/19 al Champions League.
Nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun portar
UEFA i-a nominalizat pe Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) si Marc Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) pentru titlul de cel mai bun portar. Castigatorul va fi ales pe data de 29 august.
NOMINEES: 2018/19 #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season
⭐️ @Alissonbecker
⭐️ Hugo Lloris
⭐️ @mterstegen1
????️ #UEFAawards winners announced at the #UCLdraw, 29 August ???? pic.twitter.com/3cjkY0LSnH— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2019
Nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun fundas
Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) sunt nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun fundas.
NOMINEES: 2018/19 #UCL Defender of the Season
⭐️ @VirgilvDijk
⭐️ Matthijs de Ligt
⭐️ @trentaa98
????️ #UEFAawards winners announced at the #UCLdraw, 29 August ???? pic.twitter.com/SWZUUPEDPX— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2019
Nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun mijlocas
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) se lupta pentru titlul de cel mai bun mijlocas.
NOMINEES: 2018/19 #UCL Midfielder of the Season
⭐️ @ChrisEriksen8
⭐️ @DeJongFrenkie21
⭐️ @JHenderson
????️ #UEFAawards winners announced at the #UCLdraw, 29 August ???? pic.twitter.com/jfQLSaP1gP— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2019
Nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun atacant
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Leo Messi (Barcelona) si Sadio Mane (Liverpool) sunt cei trei fotbalisti nominalizati pentru titlul de cel mai bun atacant.
NOMINEES: 2018/19 #UCL Forward of the Season
⭐️ Lionel Messi
⭐️ Sadio Mané
⭐️ @Cristiano
????️ #UEFAawards winners announced at the #UCLdraw, 29 August ???? pic.twitter.com/n91S8peSAN— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2019
