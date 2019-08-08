Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Ronaldo vs. Messi vs. Mane pentru cel mai bun atacant! UEFA a anuntat nominalizatii pentru cel mai buni jucatori ai sezonului 2018/19 din UCL!

Autor: Sport.ro
Joi 08 August 2019, 16:12

UEFA a anuntat nominalizatii pentru titlurile de cel mai bun portar/fundas/mijlocas/atacant din sezonul 2018/19 din UCL.

UEFA a anuntat numele nominalizatilor pentru titlurile de cel mai bun portar, cel mai bun fundas, cel mai bun mijlocas si cel mai bun atacant din sezonul 2018/19 al Champions League.

Nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun portar

UEFA i-a nominalizat pe Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) si Marc Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) pentru titlul de cel mai bun portar. Castigatorul va fi ales pe data de 29 august.

Nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun fundas

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) sunt nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun fundas.

Nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun mijlocas

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) se lupta pentru titlul de cel mai bun mijlocas.

Nominalizatii pentru cel mai bun atacant

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Leo Messi (Barcelona) si Sadio Mane (Liverpool) sunt cei trei fotbalisti nominalizati pentru titlul de cel mai bun atacant.

