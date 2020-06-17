Iute ca SAGEATA! Nou RECORD de viteza in Bundesliga, stabilit de Alphonso Davies! Cu cati km/h a fost 'prins' jucatorul lui Bayern

Alphonso Davies, fundasul stanga de la Bayern Munchen, a stabilit un nou record de viteza in campionatul Germaniei. 36,51 km/h a fost viteza cu care a fost inregistrat sprintul sau.

Precedentul record era de 36,49 km/h, stabilit de jucatorul Borussiei Dortmund, Achraf Hakimi. Aceste date se inregistreaza abia din sezonul 2013-2014, astfel ca este greu de stiut un record absolut.

Alphonso Davies makes history by breaking the speed record in the Bundesliga? Wait a min… ???? #Hakimi #Dortmund #morocco @AchrafHakimi pic.twitter.com/HSjHkd54T5