Iute ca SAGEATA! Nou RECORD de viteza in Bundesliga, stabilit de Alphonso Davies! Cu cati km/h a fost 'prins' jucatorul lui Bayern

Alphonso Davies a intrat in istoria Bundesligii, dupa ce a stabilit un nou record de viteza al competitiei.
Alphonso Davies, fundasul stanga de la Bayern Munchen, a stabilit un nou record de viteza in campionatul Germaniei. 36,51 km/h a fost viteza cu care a fost inregistrat sprintul sau.
Precedentul record era de 36,49 km/h, stabilit de jucatorul Borussiei Dortmund, Achraf Hakimi. Aceste date se inregistreaza abia din sezonul 2013-2014, astfel ca este greu de stiut un record absolut.
Alphonso Davies este cotat la 45 de milioane de euro la doar cei 19 ani ai sai. A jucat 27 de meciuri pentru Bayern in acest sezon si a inscris de 3 ori.
Alphonso Davies hit a top speed of 36.51km/h vs. Werder.
