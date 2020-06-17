Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Campionate externe
  3. Germania
Iute ca SAGEATA! Nou RECORD de viteza in Bundesliga, stabilit de Alphonso Davies! Cu cati km/h a fost &#39;prins&#39; jucatorul lui Bayern

Iute ca SAGEATA! Nou RECORD de viteza in Bundesliga, stabilit de Alphonso Davies! Cu cati km/h a fost 'prins' jucatorul lui Bayern

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 17 Iunie 2020, 00:01

Alphonso Davies a intrat in istoria Bundesligii, dupa ce a stabilit un nou record de viteza al competitiei.

Alphonso Davies, fundasul stanga de la Bayern Munchen, a stabilit un nou record de viteza in campionatul Germaniei. 36,51 km/h a fost viteza cu care a fost inregistrat sprintul sau.

Precedentul record era de 36,49 km/h, stabilit de jucatorul Borussiei Dortmund, Achraf Hakimi. Aceste date se inregistreaza abia din sezonul 2013-2014, astfel ca este greu de stiut un record absolut.

Alphonso Davies este cotat la 45 de milioane de euro la doar cei 19 ani ai sai. A jucat 27 de meciuri pentru Bayern in acest sezon si a inscris de 3 ori.





VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

How to TikTok, episodul 5

09:48
The CROPPERS | Trailer | KFC Social Entertainment

01:29
Cine este Tammy Hembrow, "regina Instagramului", urmărită de 11 milioane de oameni

01:01
Home workout – episodul 5: Antrenament cardio intens

04:36
Secretul din spatele lui Radu Palanită, câştigătorul Românii au talent 2020 - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 33

21:18
Facem Level – episodul 6: George Piștereanu, înapoi la sălile de net pe Counter-Strike 1.6

25:40
Transformările vedetelor: Macaulay Culkin, drumul de la puștiul adorat de întreaga planetă la dependent de heroină. Cum arată acum

01:35
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, episodul 12: Daragiu, salvat de un catel

21:36
Miliția modei by Costi Diță, intrigat de lenjeria intimă purtată de Rihanna: “Se vede ca un parizer prins în capcană”

05:57
How to TikTok, episodul 5
The CROPPERS | Trailer | KFC Social Entertainment
Cine este Tammy Hembrow, "regina Instagramului", urmărită de 11 milioane de oameni
Home workout – episodul 5: Antrenament cardio intens
Secretul din spatele lui Radu Palanită, câştigătorul Românii au talent 2020 - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 33
Facem Level – episodul 6: George Piștereanu, înapoi la sălile de net pe Counter-Strike 1.6
Transformările vedetelor: Macaulay Culkin, drumul de la puștiul adorat de întreaga planetă la dependent de heroină. Cum arată acum
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, episodul 12: Daragiu, salvat de un catel
Miliția modei by Costi Diță, intrigat de lenjeria intimă purtată de Rihanna: “Se vede ca un parizer prins în capcană”
NATO se pregătește pentru al doilea val de coronavirus. Decizia anunțată de secretarul general
Stirileprotv.ro
Patru deținuți vor fi executați în SUA. ”Le datorăm asta victimelor”
Gabriela Firea și l-ar dori viceprimar pe Nicușor Dan. Ce crede că ar fi făcut Ceaușescu în locul ei
NATO se pregătește pentru al doilea val de coronavirus. Decizia anunțată de secretarul general
Incont.ro
Malaezia, o ţară care produce aproximativ 65% din oferta mondială de mănuşi de cauciuc, are în prezent cel puţin patru noi miliardari care au făcut avere în industria mănuşilor, dintre care doi au devenit miliardari în cursul acestui an, transmite Bloomberg.
Noii miliardari ai crizei pandemice. Cererea explozivă de mănuşi de cauciuc a îmbogățit Asia
Orban anunță că peste 4.750 de firme au primit aprobarea pentru credite prin IMM Invest, în valoare de 3,8 mld. lei: “Nu am nicio emoţie că plafonul de 15 mld. lei nu va fi atins”
Orban: Guvernul aprobă prelungirea stării de alertă, în ședința de marți
Foodstory.ro
Un video viral dezvăluie de ce trebuie să ”mulgi” castraveții înainte să-i mănânci
Chef Dexter ne arată cum să facem fasole bătută
(P) Consumul de dulciuri: 4 mituri care te vor surprinde
DeBarbati.ro
Iron Mike s-a antrenat consistent în ultimul an, iar când a anunțat că vrea să revină în ring mulți au crezut că glumește.
Mike Tyson își pregătește întoarcerea în ring la 53 de ani, dar a refuzat o primă colosală
Carmen Negoiță, superbă la aproape 40 de ani! Cum arată în costum de baie
Binoclul inteligent, un nou gadget în tehnologie. Ce funcții are
Yoda.ro
Apple se pregătește să lanseze iPhone 12 spre finalul anului, iar telefonul va include noul procesor A14, ce se anunță a fi extrem de impresionant.
iPhone 12 va distruge competiția, iar Apple lucrează deja la iPhone 14
HBO se pregătește să elimine HBO Go. Ce se întâmplă cu utilizatorii din România
Când se lansează telefonul pliabil al Microsoft. Este mai curând decât te aștepți
Procinema.ro
(P) De ce trebuie plantați cartofii timpuriu?
(P) 5 beneficii ale laptelui praf pentru sugari și copii mici
(P) Tăiețeii Ram-Don, deveniți hit mondial
Protv.ro
Augustin Viziru a devenit tată. Ce mesaj a avut pentru fiica lui
Mesajul puternic al unui profesor: Dragi părinți, în viață sunt lucruri mult mai importante decât notele
Alexia Ţalavutis lansează un nou single: Hotărăște-te
Perfecte.ro
Cum să cureți tenișii albi fără să îi bagi în mașina de spălat
Cum să devii amanta perfectă în relația de cuplu
Cum a ajuns această femeie să aibă corpul perfect. Metoda ei a uimit pe toată lumea
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT