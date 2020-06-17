Adio, 5 schimbari! Anuntul facut azi de UEFA: se revine la 3 inlocuiri din 2020/2021

Schimbarile de regulament din timpul pandemiei vor inceta, insa, odata cu startul noii campanii europene. UEFA a anuntat azi ca va reveni la sistemul cu 3 schimbari in sezonul urmator.



???? Five substitutions will be allowed in all the remaining matches in season 2019/20, in accordance with the temporary change to the Laws of the Game, whereas the number of substitutions for season 2020/21 will remain at three. pic.twitter.com/CRss0NexB5