Adio, 5 schimbari! Anuntul facut azi de UEFA: se revine la 3 inlocuiri din 2020/2021

Adio, 5 schimbari! Anuntul facut azi de UEFA: se revine la 3 inlocuiri din 2020/2021

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 17 Iunie 2020, 17:57

UEFA accepta 5 modificari in timpul unui meci doar pana la finalul actualului sezon.

Schimbarile de regulament din timpul pandemiei vor inceta, insa, odata cu startul noii campanii europene. UEFA a anuntat azi ca va reveni la sistemul cu 3 schimbari in sezonul urmator.
 





