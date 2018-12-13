» » « «
PAOK tine cu Chelsea, doua grupe NEBUNE unde toate echipele se pot califica! Milan risca sa fie ELIMINATA | 19.55 PAOK - BATE, Vidi - Chelsea, Rapid Viena - Rangers
EUROPA LEAGUE
Joi 13 Decembrie 2018, 16:41

PAOK tine cu Chelsea, doua grupe NEBUNE unde toate echipele se pot califica! Milan risca sa fie ELIMINATA | 19.55 PAOK - BATE, Vidi - Chelsea, Rapid Viena - Rangers

16:47 13 Dec
16:43 13 Dec Iata toate partidele zilei:

19.55
Villarreal - Spartak Moscova
Rapid Viena - Rangers
Sevilla - Krasnodar
Akhsarsport - Standard
Marseille - Apollon
Lazio - Eintracht
Rennes - Astana
Dinamo Kiev - Jablonec
Besiktas - Malmo
Genk - Sarpsborg
PAOK - BATE
Vidi - Chelsea


22.00
AEK Larnaca - Leverkusen
Ludogorets - Zurich
Leipzig - Rosenborg
Celtic - Salzburg
Copenhaga - Bordeaux
Slavia Praga - Zenit
Spartak Trnava - Fenerbahce
Dinamo Zagreb - Anderlecht
Sporting - Vorskla Poltava
Arsenal - Qarabag
Dudelange - Betis
Olympiakos - Milan
Grupa A
1. Leverkusen 10 pct
2. FC Zurich 9 pct
3. AEK Larnaca 5 pct
4. Ludogorets 3 pct

Grupa B
1. FC Salzburg 15 pct
2. Celtic 9 pct
3. RB Leipzig 6 pct
4. Rosenborg 0 pct

Grupa C
1. Zenit 11 pct
2. Slavia Praga 7 pct
3. Copenhaga 5 pct
4. Bordeaux 4 pct

Grupa D
1. Dinamo Zagreb 13 pct
2. Fenerbahce 8 pct
3. Spartak Trnava 4 pct
4. Anderlecht 2 pct

Grupa E
1. Arsenal 13 pct
2. Sporting 10 pct
3. Vorslka Poltava 3 pct
4. Qarabag 3 pct

Grupa F
1. Betis 11 pct
2. AC Milan 10 pct
3. Olympiakos 7 pct
4. Dudelange 0 pct

Grupa G
1. Villarreal 7 pct
2. Rapid Viena 7 pct
3. Rangers 6 pct
4. Spartak Moscova 5 pct

Grupa H
1. Frankfurt 15 pct
2. Lazio 9 pct
3. Apollon 4 pct
4. Marseille 1 pct

Grupa I
1. Genk 8 pct
2. Besiktas 7 pct
3. Malmo 6 pct
4. Sarpsborg 5 pct

Grupa J
1. Krasnodar 12 pct
2. Sevilla 9 pct
3. Standard 9 pct
4. Akhisarspor 0 pct

Grupa K
1. Dinamo Kiev 11 pct
2. Astana 8 pct
3. Rennes 6 pct
4. Jablonec 2 pct

Grupa L
1. Chelsea 15 pct
2. BATE 6 pct
3. Vidi 6 pct
4. PAOK 3 puncte
