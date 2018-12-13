PAOK tine cu Chelsea, doua grupe NEBUNE unde toate echipele se pot califica! Milan risca sa fie ELIMINATA | 19.55 PAOK - BATE, Vidi - Chelsea, Rapid Viena - Rangers

Comentam impreuna toate meciurile din EUROPA LEAGUE pe www.sport.ro, Facebook/Sport.ro si in aplicatia de mobil Sport.ro
#UEL Group A:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Leverkusen: Already through. Will finish first if they win or
Zürich don't
???????? Zürich: Already through. Will finish first if they win and
Leverkusen don't
???????? Ludogorets: Already out
???????? AEK: Already out pic.twitter.com/rEXrF0D9CD
#UEL Group B:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Salzburg: Already through in first
???????????????????????????? Celtic: Through if they win or draw, or if Leipzig don't win
???????? Leipzig: Must win and hope Celtic lose to go through
???????? Rosenborg: Will finish fourth pic.twitter.com/JeyGVXqYQ5
#UEL Group C:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Zenit: Already through in first
???????? Slavia: Through with a draw or if the other game is drawn
???????? København: Must win and hope Slavia lose
???????? Bordeaux: Must win and hope Slavia lose pic.twitter.com/l4bXmJIRav
#UEL Group D:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Dinamo: Already through as group winners
???????? Fenerbahçe: Already through as runners-up
???????? Trnava: Already out
???????? Anderlecht: Already out. pic.twitter.com/MSa4eJmDW3
#UEL Group E:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????????????????????????? Arsenal: Already through as group winners
???????? Sporting: Already through as runners-up
???????? Qaraba?: Already out
???????? Vorskla: Already are out pic.twitter.com/HK9VIxryxh
#UEL Group F:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Betis: Through. Finish first if they win or Milan don't
???????? Milan: Through with a draw or if they lose by a one-goal margin, 2-0 or 3-1. Finish first if they win and Betis don't
???????? Olympiacos: Must win 2-0, 3-1 or by 3+ goals
???????? Dudelange: Already out pic.twitter.com/m1bHpd5D0w
#UEL Group G:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Villarreal: Through with a draw. Finish first if they win
???????? Rapid: Through with a win/draw. Finish top if they win and
Villarreal don't, or if they draw and Villarreal lose
???????????????????????????? Rangers: Must win to go through
???????? Spartak: Must win to go through pic.twitter.com/q4MzlvG64M
#UEL Group H:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Frankfurt: Through as group winners
???????? Lazio: Through as runners-up
???????? Marseille: Already out
???????? Apollon: Already out pic.twitter.com/ORVp86ipYE
#UEL Group I:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Genk: Through if they avoid defeat, out if they lose
???????? Be?ikta?: Through if they avoid defeat, out if they lose
???????? Malmö: Must win to go through.
???????? Sarpsborg: Must win to go through pic.twitter.com/dwQNX0wfXI
#UEL Group J:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Krasnodar: Through in first if draw/Standard don't win. Out if lose 4-0/by 5+ goals
???????? Sevilla: Through if win/match Standard's result
???????? Standard: Through if pick up more points than Sevilla/win and Krasnodar lose 4-0/by five goals
???????? Akhisar: Already out pic.twitter.com/ZAdM2AASZ3
#UEL Group K:— Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018
???????? Dynamo: Already through as group winners
???????? Astana: Through if they avoid defeat
???????? Rennes: Must win to go through
???????? Jablonec: Already out pic.twitter.com/iKYL5nEjsm
19.55
Villarreal - Spartak Moscova
Rapid Viena - Rangers
Sevilla - Krasnodar
Akhsarsport - Standard
Marseille - Apollon
Lazio - Eintracht
Rennes - Astana
Dinamo Kiev - Jablonec
Besiktas - Malmo
Genk - Sarpsborg
PAOK - BATE
Vidi - Chelsea
22.00
AEK Larnaca - Leverkusen
Ludogorets - Zurich
Leipzig - Rosenborg
Celtic - Salzburg
Copenhaga - Bordeaux
Slavia Praga - Zenit
Spartak Trnava - Fenerbahce
Dinamo Zagreb - Anderlecht
Sporting - Vorskla Poltava
Arsenal - Qarabag
Dudelange - Betis
Olympiakos - Milan
Grupa A
1. Leverkusen 10 pct
2. FC Zurich 9 pct
3. AEK Larnaca 5 pct
4. Ludogorets 3 pct
Grupa B
1. FC Salzburg 15 pct
2. Celtic 9 pct
3. RB Leipzig 6 pct
4. Rosenborg 0 pct
Grupa C
1. Zenit 11 pct
2. Slavia Praga 7 pct
3. Copenhaga 5 pct
4. Bordeaux 4 pct
Grupa D
1. Dinamo Zagreb 13 pct
2. Fenerbahce 8 pct
3. Spartak Trnava 4 pct
4. Anderlecht 2 pct
Grupa E
1. Arsenal 13 pct
2. Sporting 10 pct
3. Vorslka Poltava 3 pct
4. Qarabag 3 pct
Grupa F
1. Betis 11 pct
2. AC Milan 10 pct
3. Olympiakos 7 pct
4. Dudelange 0 pct
Grupa G
1. Villarreal 7 pct
2. Rapid Viena 7 pct
3. Rangers 6 pct
4. Spartak Moscova 5 pct
Grupa H
1. Frankfurt 15 pct
2. Lazio 9 pct
3. Apollon 4 pct
4. Marseille 1 pct
Grupa I
1. Genk 8 pct
2. Besiktas 7 pct
3. Malmo 6 pct
4. Sarpsborg 5 pct
Grupa J
1. Krasnodar 12 pct
2. Sevilla 9 pct
3. Standard 9 pct
4. Akhisarspor 0 pct
Grupa K
1. Dinamo Kiev 11 pct
2. Astana 8 pct
3. Rennes 6 pct
4. Jablonec 2 pct
Grupa L
1. Chelsea 15 pct
2. BATE 6 pct
3. Vidi 6 pct
4. PAOK 3 puncte