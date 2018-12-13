PAOK tine cu Chelsea, doua grupe NEBUNE unde toate echipele se pot califica! Milan risca sa fie ELIMINATA | 19.55 PAOK - BATE, Vidi - Chelsea, Rapid Viena - Rangers

16:47

#UEL Group A:



???????? Leverkusen: Already through. Will finish first if they win or

Zürich don't

???????? Zürich: Already through. Will finish first if they win and

Leverkusen don't

???????? Ludogorets: Already out

???????? AEK: Already out

#UEL Group B:



???????? Salzburg: Already through in first

???????????????????????????? Celtic: Through if they win or draw, or if Leipzig don't win

???????? Leipzig: Must win and hope Celtic lose to go through

???????? Rosenborg: Will finish fourth

#UEL Group C:



???????? Zenit: Already through in first

???????? Slavia: Through with a draw or if the other game is drawn

???????? København: Must win and hope Slavia lose

???????? Bordeaux: Must win and hope Slavia lose

#UEL Group D:



???????? Dinamo: Already through as group winners

???????? Fenerbahçe: Already through as runners-up

???????? Trnava: Already out

???????? Anderlecht: Already out.

#UEL Group E:



???????????????????????????? Arsenal: Already through as group winners

???????? Sporting: Already through as runners-up

???????? Qaraba?: Already out

???????? Vorskla: Already are out

#UEL Group F:



???????? Betis: Through. Finish first if they win or Milan don't

???????? Milan: Through with a draw or if they lose by a one-goal margin, 2-0 or 3-1. Finish first if they win and Betis don't

???????? Olympiacos: Must win 2-0, 3-1 or by 3+ goals

???????? Dudelange: Already out

#UEL Group G:



???????? Villarreal: Through with a draw. Finish first if they win

???????? Rapid: Through with a win/draw. Finish top if they win and

Villarreal don't, or if they draw and Villarreal lose

???????????????????????????? Rangers: Must win to go through

???????? Spartak: Must win to go through

#UEL Group H:



???????? Frankfurt: Through as group winners

???????? Lazio: Through as runners-up

???????? Marseille: Already out

???????? Apollon: Already out

#UEL Group I:



???????? Genk: Through if they avoid defeat, out if they lose

???????? Be?ikta?: Through if they avoid defeat, out if they lose

???????? Malmö: Must win to go through.

???????? Sarpsborg: Must win to go through

#UEL Group J:



???????? Krasnodar: Through in first if draw/Standard don't win. Out if lose 4-0/by 5+ goals

???????? Sevilla: Through if win/match Standard's result

???????? Standard: Through if pick up more points than Sevilla/win and Krasnodar lose 4-0/by five goals

???????? Akhisar: Already out