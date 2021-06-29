Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Campioana mondiala, bataia de joc a internautilor dupa eliminarea de la Campionatul European

Campioana mondiala, bataia de joc a internautilor dupa eliminarea de la Campionatul European

Marti 29 Iunie 2021, 13:47

Franta, trimisa acasa de Elvetia!

Elvetia a produs surpriza aseara si a invins-o pe Franta, la loviturile de departajare, in confruntarea de pe Arena Nationala. Mbappe a ratat penalty-ul decisiv.

Fanii nu i-au iertat pe fotbalistii lui Deschamp si s-au intrecut in atacuri brutale pe internet la adresa fotbalistilor francezi.





