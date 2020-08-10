Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Surpriza URIASA pregatita de Liverpool pe piata transferurilor! Primul transfer al englezilor din aceasta vara&nbsp;

Autor: Sport.ro
Luni 10 August 2020, 09:03

Liverpool s-a reorientat rapid dupa ce negocierile cu Jamal Lewis de la Norwich au picat. 

'Cormoranii' sunt aproape sa semneze cu fundasul stanga al lui Olympiakos, Kostas Tsimikas in schimbul sumei de 11.75 milioane de lire, anunta Sky Sports. Jucatorul de 24 de ani a fost unul dintre cei mai buni jucatori ai grecilor in acest sezon. 

Oficialii englezi s-au reorientat dupa ce nu au putut ajunge la o intelegere cu Norwich City pentru trasferul lui Jamal Lewis. Norwich cerea 20 de milioane de lire, in timp ce cota estimata a campioanei Angliei pentru Lewis a fost aproape de 10 milioane de lire. 





