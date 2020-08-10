Surpriza URIASA pregatita de Liverpool pe piata transferurilor! Primul transfer al englezilor din aceasta vara 

'Cormoranii' sunt aproape sa semneze cu fundasul stanga al lui Olympiakos, Kostas Tsimikas in schimbul sumei de 11.75 milioane de lire, anunta Sky Sports. Jucatorul de 24 de ani a fost unul dintre cei mai buni jucatori ai grecilor in acest sezon.

Oficialii englezi s-au reorientat dupa ce nu au putut ajunge la o intelegere cu Norwich City pentru trasferul lui Jamal Lewis. Norwich cerea 20 de milioane de lire, in timp ce cota estimata a campioanei Angliei pentru Lewis a fost aproape de 10 milioane de lire.

Feel for Jamal Lewis. Liverpool wanted him but Norwich wouldn't sell for less than £20m so they're signing Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos instead for £11m. Liverpool sticking to sensible budget this summer. They've been watching Tsimikas for three years