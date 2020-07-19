Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Scandal sexual cu 15 femei abuzate, la o MARE ECHIPA a lumii. Credeau ca au prins jobul mult visat, dar s-au trezit intr-un COSMAR

Scandal sexual cu 15 femei abuzate, la o MARE ECHIPA a lumii. Credeau ca au prins jobul mult visat, dar s-au trezit intr-un COSMAR

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 19 Iulie 2020, 16:27
Un club de prestigiu din sportul american e in centrul unor acuzatii dure de agresiune sexuala asupora unor foste angajate.

Washington Redskins e una dintre cele mai cunoscute echipe din campionatul de fotbal american (NFL), astfel ca, la prima vedere, oricine si-ar dori sa lucreze intr-o asemenea organizatie. Nu mai este si cazul a 15 femei, care si-au unit fortele pentru a scoate la iveala neplacerile de ordin sexual la care au fost supuse de sefi cat timp au fost angajate.

Cotidianul "Waghington Post" a declansat intregul scandal, gazduind si afirmatiile uneia dintre cele 15 victime, Emily Applegate, singura care a dorit deocamdata sa-si dezvaluie identitatea. Asyfel, Emily a lucrat pentru Redskins timp de 7 luni,in 2015, ca director de marketing, o perioada pe care a descris-o drept "cea mai mizerabila" din viata sa.

"Am tacut pentru ca voiam sa-mi pastrez locul de munca. Toate am tolerat agresiunile pentru ca ei ne spuneau mereu ca sunt alte 1.000 de persoane care asteapta la usa sa fie angajate", a explicat Emily, detaliind apoi si cateva dintre episoadele de trista amintire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wow. First off, ???????????????????? ???????????? everyone! Thank you to the @washingtonpost for reporting this story and allowing us to share. The amount of support over the past few days has been incredible. I’ve been trying to manage all the calls, texts and messages but there have been so many. I’ve even had friends donate in my name to nonprofits like @safeatx and @womenssportsfoundation and I’m completely blown away. I have such amazing people in my life! This is why I spoke out. I want to see change in toxic cultures. I want women and men to be comfortable at work or anywhere else they go. Everyone deserves respect. I hope that me coming forward inspires others to do the same. To stand up for themselves and never allow anyone to degrade or disrespect them whether it’s sexual harassment or verbal abuse. It seems like that’s been working based on my messages from people I’ve never even met. I’m looking forward to continue to fight and speak up. I took the LSATs this week, fought sexual harassment in the workplace and celebrated my 31st birthday. It’s been one memorable week! I can’t wait to get a law degree and do my best to make the world a better place. Thank you to ESPN, CNN and others for letting my voice be heard. Thank you all so much! If you haven’t seen the article yet: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/sports/former-redskins-employee-emily-applegate-alleges-sexual-harassment-verbal-abuse/2020/07/16/d0e22fdc-2a8b-4a71-82eb-6dfe8cd0a360_video.html

A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ ᴀᴘᴘʟᴇɢᴀᴛᴇ ???? (@emilyapplegatee) on

Astfel, ea s-a referit la Mitch Gersmann, unul dintre conducatorii clubului din Washington, care ii cerea mereu sa imbrace haine stramte pentru ca "barbatii sa aiba ce privi". De asemenea, Gershmann obisnuia sa-i aduca lui Emily fel de fel de critici, pentru ca apoi sa o complimenteze si sa-i spuna cat de bine arata. De asemenea, atunci cand i-a cerut niste lamuriri legate de job si de un proiect important, Emily s-a trezit cu mesajul urmator: "Tu nu faci parte din asta. Du-te si gaseste-ti un barbat!"

Dennis Green, fost presedinte de operatiuni, a fost un alt sef al lui Redskins care se confrunta cu dezvaluirile celor 15 femei. "Mi-a spus o data ca imi sta bine cu pantaloni mulati", a marturisit Emily, in timp ce o alta angajata a dezvaluit ca Green s-a oferit sa-i plateasca o operatie estetica de marire a sanilor.





