Scandal sexual cu 15 femei abuzate, la o MARE ECHIPA a lumii. Credeau ca au prins jobul mult visat, dar s-au trezit intr-un COSMAR

Wow. First off, ???????????????????? ???????????? everyone! Thank you to the @washingtonpost for reporting this story and allowing us to share. The amount of support over the past few days has been incredible. I’ve been trying to manage all the calls, texts and messages but there have been so many. I’ve even had friends donate in my name to nonprofits like @safeatx and @womenssportsfoundation and I’m completely blown away. I have such amazing people in my life! This is why I spoke out. I want to see change in toxic cultures. I want women and men to be comfortable at work or anywhere else they go. Everyone deserves respect. I hope that me coming forward inspires others to do the same. To stand up for themselves and never allow anyone to degrade or disrespect them whether it’s sexual harassment or verbal abuse. It seems like that’s been working based on my messages from people I’ve never even met. I’m looking forward to continue to fight and speak up. I took the LSATs this week, fought sexual harassment in the workplace and celebrated my 31st birthday. It’s been one memorable week! I can’t wait to get a law degree and do my best to make the world a better place. Thank you to ESPN, CNN and others for letting my voice be heard. Thank you all so much! If you haven’t seen the article yet: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/sports/former-redskins-employee-emily-applegate-alleges-sexual-harassment-verbal-abuse/2020/07/16/d0e22fdc-2a8b-4a71-82eb-6dfe8cd0a360_video.html

A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ ᴀᴘᴘʟᴇɢᴀᴛᴇ ???? (@emilyapplegatee) on Jul 18, 2020 at 12:22pm PDT