» » « «
Vestea mortii lui Davide Astori a socat fotbalul mondial! Mesaje din intreaga lume dupa anuntul tragic
4 2018 13:42

Vestea mortii lui Davide Astori a socat fotbalul mondial! Mesaje din intreaga lume dupa anuntul tragic

Capitanul celor de la Fiorentina, Davide Astori, a murit in somn noaptea trecuta.

Marti, 6 martie, in direct la PRO TV: 21.45 PSG - Real Madrid! Bucurati-va de fotbal!

Marti, 6 martie, 17:00 la PRO X: CSU Craiova - Dinamo! BATE CUPA!

Cluburile din Italia au trimis mesaje de solidaritate pentru cei de la Fiorentina dupa anuntul tragic al mortii lui Davide Astori la doar 31 de ani. Capitanul celor de la Fiorentina a fost gasit fara suflare in camera de hotel.

Derby-ul care era programat pentru aceasta seara intre AC Milan si Internazionale Milano ar putea fi amanat, alaturi de restul etapei din Serie A.

Mai multe cluburi din Italia si nu numai au trimis mesaje de solidaritate dupa aceasta veste tragica. Primul a fost AS Roma, club la care Davide Astori a evoluat in sezonul 2014/2015.

 

Ads by Internet PROTV


0 comentarii
Analiză The Economist. Dragnea, printre liderii cu probleme penale care conduc din umbră
Stirileprotv.ro
Un corespondent BBC a surprins perfect drama crizei financiare din Venezuela.
Tara unde iei o cafea cu un teanc de bancnote. Costă cât o garsonieră acum 15 ani
Bilet de adio lăsat de infirmierul care a omorât o asistentă şi apoi s-a sinucis: ”Mi-a distrus viața!”
Ultima poză a tânărului de 23 de ani care a intrat cu mașina în stâlp: ”Mai lăsaţi băutura”
Incont.ro
Compania națională aeriană Tarom a anunțat că face recrutări pentru personal, cele mai multe posturi vacante fiind pentru însoțitori de bord.
Tarom recrutează însoțitori de bord. Ce condiții trebuie să îndeplinească cei care vor să lucreze pe avioanele companiei naționale
Finanțele pregătesc Declarația unică pentru plata impozitului și contribuțiilor pentru veniturile extrasalariale. Formularul comasează șapte declarații, între care și Declarația 600
Donald Trump declanșează “războiul taxelor”. SUA vor introduce taxe la importurile de oțel și aluminiu. Răspunsul Comisiei Europene
Foodstory.ro
5 stiluri de vin alb cu care sa gatesti
Aceste alimente sunt delicioase impreuna. Descopera 5 combinatii perfecte de mancare.
7 retete pentru zilele in care nu ai chef sa gatesti 
Mtv.ro
MTV Europe Music Awards 2017. Cine sunt marii castigatori
MTV EMA e LIVE duminică la MTV ROMANIA!
(P) Impodobeste, mama, bradul si nu te necaji / Asta-i seara de fast-food, e seara KFC
Yoda.ro
Un studiu recent arata modul in care romanii comunica prin intermediul unui smartphone cu partenerii de viata.
Aproape jumatate dintre romani folosesc aplicatiile de mesagerie ca sa flirteze 
Premiera pentru Facebook! Compania recunoaste ca a facut cea mai mare greseala
iPhone X versus Galaxy S9/S9+. Care este cel mai bun smartphone, conform testelor de performanta
DeBarbati.ro
Domnul şi doamna Grey revin pe marile ecrane în filmul „Cincizeci de umbre descătuşate”
Urmăreşte în IMAX cel mai aşteptat climax cinematografic
Care este vedeta din Romania cu cel mai sexy posterior? FOTO
Costumul de baie aproape invizibil si scandalos de sexy. Cum a fost fotografiata vedeta cand s-a intors cu spatele
Procinema.ro
Filmul "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - marele câștigător al premiilor BAFTA
Regizorul sud-coreean Kim Ki-duk a recunoscut că a pălmuit o actriță, dar nu și-a cerut scuze
Regizorul Ridley Scott, despre Kevin Spacey: ”Mi-a luat 20 de minute să iau decizia de a-l înlocui”
Protv.ro
6 "teste" pe care iubitul tau trebuie sa le treaca. Cum sa iti dai seama daca merita efortul sau iti pierzi timpul cu el
A publicat aceste imagini pe internet si a pus toti parintii pe jar. Detaliul pe care putini l-au observat din prima
A crezut ca a gasit pui de pisica in hambar. Cateva luni mai tarziu, a avut parte de o surpriza. Ce erau animalele
©2018 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT