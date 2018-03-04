Vestea mortii lui Davide Astori a socat fotbalul mondial! Mesaje din intreaga lume dupa anuntul tragic

Marti, 6 martie, in direct la PRO TV: 21.45 PSG - Real Madrid! Bucurati-va de fotbal! Marti, 6 martie, 17:00 la PRO X: CSU Craiova - Dinamo! BATE CUPA!

Cluburile din Italia au trimis mesaje de solidaritate pentru cei de la Fiorentina dupa anuntul tragic al mortii lui Davide Astori la doar 31 de ani. Capitanul celor de la Fiorentina a fost gasit fara suflare in camera de hotel.

Derby-ul care era programat pentru aceasta seara intre AC Milan si Internazionale Milano ar putea fi amanat, alaturi de restul etapei din Serie A.

Mai multe cluburi din Italia si nu numai au trimis mesaje de solidaritate dupa aceasta veste tragica. Primul a fost AS Roma, club la care Davide Astori a evoluat in sezonul 2014/2015.

The club is devastated to learn of the death of Davide Astori. The thoughts of everyone at AS Roma are with the player's family, friends and teammates at this terrible and tragic time. pic.twitter.com/vDlL4LIkJr — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 4, 2018

On this day of tragedy, Juventus expresses its deepest condolences to Davide Astori’s family and Fiorentina. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 4, 2018

⚫️ Everyone at SSC Napoli is shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time ???? — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) March 4, 2018

FC Internazionale Milano express immense sadness at the sudden passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. https://t.co/kcAxi5EH4y — Inter (@Inter_en) March 4, 2018 Everyone at West Ham United is very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Davide at this difficult time. — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 4, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing all too early of Davide Astori. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/RSX2ra91So — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2018 Rest In Heaven ???????? #Astori ???????????? #shocked pic.twitter.com/94HhCexEsu — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) March 4, 2018

Rest in peace Davide Astori ???????????? ???? Our thoughts are with the family and friends #Astori #Fiorentina — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) March 4, 2018

#LaLiga is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Davide Astori. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/km0jqZO320 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) March 4, 2018

Scioccato, incredulo e senza parole per questa tragedia. Sono vicino alla famiglia e agli amici di Davide #Astori. — Francesco Totti (@Totti) March 4, 2018

Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened at the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team-mates at this time. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 4, 2018

L’OM apporte tout son soutien à la @acffiorentina, à ses supporters et aux proches de #davideastori ???????? https://t.co/V0jfHE0btZ — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) March 4, 2018

Incredibly sad news.

My thoughts are with the family, friends and all at @acffiorentina

Rest in peace Davide#Astori pic.twitter.com/UBXs2LJKlT — Edin Džeko (@EdDzeko) March 4, 2018