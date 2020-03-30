Imaginile care fac inconjurul lumii! Acest clip a infuriat milioane de oameni! Cum sunt "dezinfectati in masa" acesti muncitori in plina pandemie de coronavirus

Tratament inuman pentru un grup de imigranti aflati in India. Muncitorii au fost 'dezinfectati in masa' cu ajutorul unor substante despre care autoritatile cred ca ucid coronavirusul. In clipul publicat de Reuters, muncitorii sunt prezentati asezati, intr-un grup compact, in timp ce cativa angajati de la serviciul de sanatate publica arunca asupra lor cu furtunul dezinfectant.

A video showing Indian health workers spraying disinfectant on a group of migrant workers has prompted anger on social media, as tens of thousands of workers try to make journeys home amid a three-week coronavirus lockdown. Follow for live updates https://t.co/lNFQahrwMB pic.twitter.com/zJVRTHugbW