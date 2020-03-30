Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Imaginile care fac inconjurul lumii! Acest clip a infuriat milioane de oameni! Cum sunt &quot;dezinfectati in masa&quot; acesti muncitori in plina pandemie de coronavirus

Imaginile care fac inconjurul lumii! Acest clip a infuriat milioane de oameni! Cum sunt "dezinfectati in masa" acesti muncitori in plina pandemie de coronavirus

Autor: Sport.ro
Luni 30 Martie 2020, 19:12

Imagini cu puternic impact emotional!

Tratament inuman pentru un grup de imigranti aflati in India. Muncitorii au fost 'dezinfectati in masa' cu ajutorul unor substante despre care autoritatile cred ca ucid coronavirusul. In clipul publicat de Reuters, muncitorii sunt prezentati asezati, intr-un grup compact, in timp ce cativa angajati de la serviciul de sanatate publica arunca asupra lor cu furtunul dezinfectant.

