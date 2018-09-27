SIMONA HALEP, 27 DE ANI! Party cu echipa pentru numarul 1 WTA! Simona a primit mesaje de la fani din toata lumea! VIDEO

Simona Halep implineste azi 27 de ani!
Nascuta pe 27 septembrie 1991 la Constanta, Simona Halep isi petrece ziua de nastere in China, acolo unde se pregateste sa participe la turneul de la Beijing. Liderul WTA a pierdut in primul tur la Wuhan in fata Dominikai Cibulkova, insa jucatorea romanca a acuzat dureri mari la spate. Ea acum lucreaza la recuperare si spera sa fie apta saptamana viitoare la Beijing. Simona s-a inscris si la turneul de la Sankt Petersburg, inainte de participarea la Turneul Campioanelor de la Singapore.
Simona Halep se afla in saptamana 47 de suprematie in tenisul feminin. Ea isi va mentine distanta fata de Caroline Wozniacki, eliminata si ea devreme de la Wuhan.
Simona a primit mesaje video de la fani din toata lumea prin intermediul Instagram.
