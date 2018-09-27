» » « «
SIMONA HALEP, 27 DE ANI! Party cu echipa pentru numarul 1 WTA! Simona a primit mesaje de la fani din toata lumea! VIDEO
Joi 27 Septembrie 2018, 11:07

SIMONA HALEP, 27 DE ANI! Party cu echipa pentru numarul 1 WTA! Simona a primit mesaje de la fani din toata lumea! VIDEO

Simona Halep implineste azi 27 de ani! 

Nascuta pe 27 septembrie 1991 la Constanta, Simona Halep isi petrece ziua de nastere in China, acolo unde se pregateste sa participe la turneul de la Beijing. Liderul WTA a pierdut in primul tur la Wuhan in fata Dominikai Cibulkova, insa jucatorea romanca a acuzat dureri mari la spate. Ea acum lucreaza la recuperare si spera sa fie apta saptamana viitoare la Beijing. Simona s-a inscris si la turneul de la Sankt Petersburg, inainte de participarea la Turneul Campioanelor de la Singapore.

Simona Halep se afla in saptamana 47 de suprematie in tenisul feminin. Ea isi va mentine distanta fata de Caroline Wozniacki, eliminata si ea devreme de la Wuhan.

Simona a primit mesaje video de la fani din toata lumea prin intermediul Instagram. 

Well, so from where will I start????????? first of all thanks to the halepenos around the world that worked on this for a month now ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????. Then, today is more than my idol’s birthday it’s my inspiration’s birthday. The birthday of the person that changed ME to a better version. That let me believe in myself and that taught me that it’s all about work and motivation. She changed my career, my thinking. She let me achieve half of my dreams and inspire me to achieve the other half. I felt she believed in me without knowing me. She was always there for me in my thoughts maybe bc she was always in my heart ????My look for life and thoughts about future they all came from her. The player that is humble and nicest, loving and loved , the most beautiful thing in this earth???? my fighter ???? my heart ♥️ my masterpiece ???? my soul ???? my everything ???? my miracle ✨ my star ????. Being short and not very powerful never mean you are not strong ???????? I trusted this. Feel proudest to say I’m a simo fan. Always and forever whatever. A HALEPENO ???? by heart and by blood. We are a family ???? #InHalepWeBelieve . ~Tunisian fan since 2014 ???????? ~

A post shared by SH First arab fan???????? (@team_halep) on


