Ana Bogdan (30 de ani, 59 de ani) s-a calificat în turul secund al turneului WTA 1000 de la Roma.

Sportiva din Sinaia a depășit-o pe japoneza Nao Hibino (28 de ani, 118 WTA), scor 7-5, 6-0, la capătul a 80 de minute de joc.

Ana started on fire, taking a quick 4-1 leader before Hibino was able to 4 all. Ana then kept her level and was able to close out the 1st set. In the 2nd it was all Ana, she raised her game to quickly finish the match with a bagel. Ana Bogdan defeated Nao Hibino 7-5, 6-0. pic.twitter.com/Z8DZy1mLUW