"Daca-l aveam pe asta in poarta in locul lui Pantilimon castigam meciul!" Panti, DISTRUS de fani dupa meciul anului in Anglia! Ce s-a intamplat

Costel Pantilimon a primit 5 goluri in Villa - Forest 5-5!
Romanul e tinta glumelor pe Twitter. Fanii nu mai au incredere in Panti si ii cer managerului Karanka sa apeleze la rezerva Luke Steele de acum inainte.
Forest e pe locul 6 in Championship, pozitie de play-off, si viseaza la revenirea in Premier League la finalul sezonului.
We'd have won 5-4 tonight with this fella in net instead of Pantilimon #NFFC pic.twitter.com/VfMtxJlpvxNovember 28, 2018
Did Pantilimon actually make a save? Time for @lukeysteele1 #nffc— Sam Wallace (@Sam_Wallace14) November 28, 2018
Pantilimon is gonna fuck us up big time this season if we’re not careful. A goalkeeper is a must in January #nffc— Niall (@NiallSavage7) November 28, 2018
Pantilimon is our weak link. I’ve been saying (not tweeting) this pretty much all season ???? #nffc— J-E-T-H-R-O (@jethrofairley) November 28, 2018
I fucking hate Pantilimon #NFFC— Niall (@NiallSavage7) November 28, 2018
Let's not forget that Villa put seven past Pantilimon tonight...luckily two were ruled out. #nffc— Hannah Forest ????⚪️⚽️ (@hannahforest) November 28, 2018
Could be worse, you could have pantilimon with his 80 year old reflexes and fear of crosses.— Jax (@CarnorJax87) November 28, 2018