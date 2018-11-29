» » « «
Joi 29 Noiembrie 2018, 10:49

"Daca-l aveam pe asta in poarta in locul lui Pantilimon castigam meciul!" Panti, DISTRUS de fani dupa meciul anului in Anglia! Ce s-a intamplat

&quot;Daca-l aveam pe asta in poarta in locul lui Pantilimon castigam meciul!&quot; Panti, DISTRUS de fani dupa meciul anului in Anglia! Ce s-a intamplat

Costel Pantilimon a primit 5 goluri in Villa - Forest 5-5!

Romanul e tinta glumelor pe Twitter. Fanii nu mai au incredere in Panti si ii cer managerului Karanka sa apeleze la rezerva Luke Steele de acum inainte.

Forest e pe locul 6 in Championship, pozitie de play-off, si viseaza la revenirea in Premier League la finalul sezonului.
 

Costel Pantilimon

Nottingham Forest

