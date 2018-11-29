"Daca-l aveam pe asta in poarta in locul lui Pantilimon castigam meciul!" Panti, DISTRUS de fani dupa meciul anului in Anglia! Ce s-a intamplat

Costel Pantilimon a primit 5 goluri in Villa - Forest 5-5!

Duminica, 2 decembrie, LIVE LA PRO X: tragerea la sorti a preliminariilor Euro 2020! Instaleaza gratuit aplicatia Sport.ro pentru Android si iPhone: stiri de ultima ora si toate sporturile LIVE!

Romanul e tinta glumelor pe Twitter. Fanii nu mai au incredere in Panti si ii cer managerului Karanka sa apeleze la rezerva Luke Steele de acum inainte.

Forest e pe locul 6 in Championship, pozitie de play-off, si viseaza la revenirea in Premier League la finalul sezonului.



Did Pantilimon actually make a save? Time for @lukeysteele1 #nffc — Sam Wallace (@Sam_Wallace14) November 28, 2018

Pantilimon is gonna fuck us up big time this season if we’re not careful. A goalkeeper is a must in January #nffc — Niall (@NiallSavage7) November 28, 2018

Pantilimon is our weak link. I’ve been saying (not tweeting) this pretty much all season ???? #nffc — J-E-T-H-R-O (@jethrofairley) November 28, 2018

I fucking hate Pantilimon #NFFC — Niall (@NiallSavage7) November 28, 2018

Let's not forget that Villa put seven past Pantilimon tonight...luckily two were ruled out. #nffc — Hannah Forest ????⚪️⚽️ (@hannahforest) November 28, 2018