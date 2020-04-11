Le alina suferinta cu un ZAMBET, desi poarta masti! :) Initiativa SUPERBA a doctorilor care trateaza pacienti infectati cu Covid-19

Spitalele si doctorii imbracati din cap pana in picioare in echipamente de protectie pot inspaimanta pacientii, mai ales in aceasta perioada critica.
Pentru a aduce o urma de liniste in randul pacientilor, Robertino Rodriguez, un pneumolog de la spitalul Scripps Mercy din San Diego a venit cu o initiativa superba. Acesta a pus o poza cu el, in timp ce zambeste, pe care scrie numele sau, pe echipamentul sau, apoi si-a impartasit ideea pe Instagram.
"Zilele trecute mi-a parut rau pentru pacientii mei din Camera de Urgenta atunci cand intram acolo, cu fata acoperita de echipament. Un zambet face diferenta in randul pacientilos speriati. Astfel, am facut un ecuson laminat urias pentru costumul meu, pentru ca pacientii sa vada un zambet linistitor si reconfortant", a scris Rodriguez pe Instagram.
Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile #respiratorytherapist #respiratorycarepractitioner #covid_19 #ppe #sandiego #california #pandemic #hospital #rcp #hospitallife #stayhomesavelives #healthcareheroes #frontliners
Ideea lui a inspirat si alti medici, care i-au urmat exemplul si au inceput sa isi puna pozele zambind pe echipamente.
Saw this idea on IG and thought it was a beautiful way to bring ease to our patients during this stressful time. Thank you to all the healthcare workers out there for battling on the frontlines. To all those who are staying home, huge shout out to you! I know that is also not easy. #nurse #nurses #nurselife #healthcare #covid19 #coronavirus #staysafe #stayhome #washyourhands #coveryourmouth #thistooshallpass #faith #faithoverfear #godisgood #davita