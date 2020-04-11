Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Le alina suferinta cu un ZAMBET, desi poarta masti! :) Initiativa SUPERBA a doctorilor care trateaza pacienti infectati cu Covid-19

Le alina suferinta cu un ZAMBET, desi poarta masti! :) Initiativa SUPERBA a doctorilor care trateaza pacienti infectati cu Covid-19

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 11 Aprilie 2020, 14:03

Spitalele si doctorii imbracati din cap pana in picioare in echipamente de protectie pot inspaimanta pacientii, mai ales in aceasta perioada critica. 

Pentru a aduce o urma de liniste in randul pacientilor, Robertino Rodriguez, un pneumolog de la spitalul Scripps Mercy din San Diego a venit cu o initiativa superba. Acesta a pus o poza cu el, in timp ce zambeste, pe care scrie numele sau, pe echipamentul sau, apoi si-a impartasit ideea pe Instagram. 

"Zilele trecute mi-a parut rau pentru pacientii mei din Camera de Urgenta atunci cand intram acolo, cu fata acoperita de echipament. Un zambet face diferenta in randul pacientilos speriati. Astfel, am facut un ecuson laminat urias pentru costumul meu, pentru ca pacientii sa vada un zambet linistitor si reconfortant", a scris Rodriguez pe Instagram. 

Ideea lui a inspirat si alti medici, care i-au urmat exemplul si au inceput sa isi puna pozele zambind pe echipamente. 





