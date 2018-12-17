» » « «
TRAGERE LA SORTI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | Cum arata programul partidelor din optimi! Cand au loc SOCURILE Bayern - Liverpool si Juventus - Atletico
Luni 17 Decembrie 2018, 14:38

TRAGERE LA SORTI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | Cum arata programul partidelor din optimi! Cand au loc SOCURILE Bayern - Liverpool si Juventus - Atletico

UEFA a anuntat rapid si zilele in care se vor disputa partidele din optimile UEFA Champions League.

Instaleaza gratuit aplicatia Sport.ro pentru Android si iPhone: stiri de ultima ora si toate sporturile LIVE!

Astazi a avut loc tragerea la sorti pentru optimile UEFA Champions League iar aceasta faza propune mai multe dueluri tari precum Juventus - Atletico, Barcelona - Lyon sau Man United - Paris Saint-Germain. UEFA a anuntat deja datele la care se vor disputa partidele.

La fel ca si in anii precedenti, partidele tur din aceasta faza a competitiei se disputa pe o durata de 2 saptamani, astfel incat Europa League sa ajung in acelasi punct al competitiei din faza sferturilor.

12 februarie

TRAGERE LA SORTI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | Juventus - Atletico, Man United - PSG si Liverpool - Bayern sunt SOCURILE din optimi

· Manchester United - PSG

· Roma - Porto

13 februarie

· Tottenham - Borussia Dortmund

· Ajax - Real Madrid

19 februarie

· Olympique de Lyon - FC Barcelona

· Liverpool - Bayern Múnich

20 februarie

· Schalke 04 - Manchester City

· Atlético Madrid - Juventus

RETUR

5 martie

· Borussia Dortmund - Tottenham

· Real Madrid - Ajax

6 martie

· PSG - Manchester United

· Porto - Roma

12 martie

· Manchester City - Schalke 04

· Juventus - Atlético Madrid

13 martie

· FC Barcelona - Olympique de Lyon

· Bayern Múnich - Liverpool

Ads by Internet PROTV


VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

DIVERTISMENT
O zi pe platourile de filmare la super producția Vlad, cu Olimpia Melinte

03:45
VORBESTE LUMEA
Roxana Cozma și Keo lansează single-ul "Crăciunul perfect"

06:57
VORBESTE LUMEA
Keo ne dezvăluie cum își petrece sărbătorile

02:15
VORBESTE LUMEA
Verdict Dana Budeanu 17.12.2018

14:14
VORBESTE LUMEA
Bogdan Ioan este câștigătorul "Vocea Romaniei" 2018

08:38
VORBESTE LUMEA
Adi Nartea, actorul principal din serialul "VLAD", ne-a vizitat astăzi împreună cu familia

08:51
VORBESTE LUMEA
Prințesa Urbană ne dezvăluie care sunt cadourile interactive pentru copii

16:01
VORBESTE LUMEA
Idei de cadouri pentru cei mici

03:12
VORBESTE LUMEA
Cleopatra Stratan și Edward Sanda au lansat un nou single intitulat "Cozonac"

07:58
VORBESTE LUMEA
Prognoza meteo: Cum se anunță vremea pentru astăzi

01:15
play
O zi pe platourile de filmare la super producția Vlad, cu Olimpia Melinte
play
Roxana Cozma și Keo lansează single-ul "Crăciunul perfect"
play
Keo ne dezvăluie cum își petrece sărbătorile
play
Verdict Dana Budeanu 17.12.2018
play
Bogdan Ioan este câștigătorul "Vocea Romaniei" 2018
play
Adi Nartea, actorul principal din serialul "VLAD", ne-a vizitat astăzi împreună cu familia
play
Prințesa Urbană ne dezvăluie care sunt cadourile interactive pentru copii
play
Idei de cadouri pentru cei mici
play
Cleopatra Stratan și Edward Sanda au lansat un nou single intitulat "Cozonac"
play
Prognoza meteo: Cum se anunță vremea pentru astăzi
Iohannis, mesaj pentru Dragnea: ”România nu se va întoarce la epoca de neagră amintire”
Stirileprotv.ro
Toți copiii născuți în maternitățile de stat beneficiază de control auditiv gratuit
Iohannis a contestat la Curtea Constituțională OUG pentru modificarea Legii vânătorii
Senator PSD: ”Amnistia și grațierea se fac, nu se discută!”
Incont.ro
Consiliul Concurenţei derulează în prezent două investigaţii în sectorul financiar şi precizează că a făcut în trecut recomandări privind îmbunătăţirea concurenţei în domeniul bancar, recomandări care însă nu au fost preluate în legislaţie, potrivit unui comunicat al instituţiei.
Concurenţa răspunde atacurilor politicienilor la adresa băncilor: Am făcut în trecut recomandări privind îmbunătăţirea domeniului, care însă nu au fost preluate în legislaţie
Iohannis: Memoria martirilor din 1989, întinată de încercările unor infractori de a impune amnistia şi graţierea
CE solicită României să recupereze ajutoare de stat de 335 mil. euro, acordate după privatizarea eșuată a Oltchim
Foodstory.ro
Prăjitură caramel
Sarmale de post
Zece retete delicioase cu rosii
Mtv.ro
TELEKOM ADUCE NETUL 4G ROMANESC PENTRU 20 DE AMERICANI
(P) Soluția crizei cazărilor în timpul celui mai mare festival de muzică din România
Premieră pentru INNA: noul ei album, disponibil pe un suport neconvențional
Yoda.ro
Au apărut noi zvonuri despre misteriosul telefon.
Samsung va lansa un al patrulea model în seria Galaxy S10. Telefonul va avea tehnologie 5G
Par niște portrete obișnuite, dar adevărul este cu totul altul. Secretul din spatele acestor imagini
Efectul nebănuit al valului tsunami care a lovit Japonia în 2011. Ce-au descoperit scafandrii
DeBarbati.ro
3 lucruri pe care noi, bărbații, le putem învăța de la femei fără să ne cadă tresele
5 reguli ca să-ți dezvolți masa musculară
Excelul mi-a salvat ziua, iar motorul timpul liber: Drumul spre Călărași
Procinema.ro
De 1 decembrie, râzi mai bine la PRO CINEMA. Ce program TV v-am pregătit
BLACK FRIDAY 2018. Top 5 electrocasnice care îți fac viața mai ușoară
Black Friday 2018. Opt rochii superbe, sub 70 de lei, pe care le poți purta de Revelion anul acesta
Protv.ro