TRAGERE LA SORTI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | Cum arata programul partidelor din optimi! Cand au loc SOCURILE Bayern - Liverpool si Juventus - Atletico

Astazi a avut loc tragerea la sorti pentru optimile UEFA Champions League iar aceasta faza propune mai multe dueluri tari precum Juventus - Atletico, Barcelona - Lyon sau Man United - Paris Saint-Germain. UEFA a anuntat deja datele la care se vor disputa partidele.

La fel ca si in anii precedenti, partidele tur din aceasta faza a competitiei se disputa pe o durata de 2 saptamani, astfel incat Europa League sa ajung in acelasi punct al competitiei din faza sferturilor.

12 februarie

· Manchester United - PSG

· Roma - Porto

13 februarie

· Tottenham - Borussia Dortmund

· Ajax - Real Madrid

19 februarie

· Olympique de Lyon - FC Barcelona

· Liverpool - Bayern Múnich

20 februarie

· Schalke 04 - Manchester City

· Atlético Madrid - Juventus

RETUR

5 martie

· Borussia Dortmund - Tottenham

· Real Madrid - Ajax

6 martie

· PSG - Manchester United

· Porto - Roma

12 martie

· Manchester City - Schalke 04

· Juventus - Atlético Madrid



13 martie

· FC Barcelona - Olympique de Lyon

· Bayern Múnich - Liverpool

