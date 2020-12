BLESTEMUL s-a terminat! Prima victorie in Champions League pentru Marseille dupa 13 infrangeri consecutive! Au fost 8 ani de batai

Este prima victorie pentru francezi dupa 13 infrangeri consecutive in cea mai importanta competitie europeana, una dintre cele mai negre serii din istoria competitiei.

FT | Marseille 2-1 Olympiakos - OM keep their hopes alive of salvaging a Europa League place with Payet double - they will have to better the Greeks with their result in the final matchday of the group stage. Result brings an end to a 13-match streak of Champions' League defeats.