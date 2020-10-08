Zlatan nu a incheiat socotelile cu Covid-19! Ibrahimovic, INCA POZITIV dupa 14 zile! Cum se simte superstarul lui AC Milan 

In aceasta dupa-amiaza, jucatorii de la AC Milan au primit rezultatele celor mai recente teste pentru Covid-19 pe care le-au efectuat. Testul suedezului a fost tot pozitiv, astfel ca Ibrahimovic va ramane in continuare in izolare.

Superstarul milanezilor este testat la fiecare 3-4 zile. Din fericire, el este asimptomatic si se va intoarce la antrenamente de indata ce rezultatul testului este negativ.

Zlatan and Duarte still positive for COVID-19: Sky Sport Italia reveals Milan duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Leo Duarte are still positive for COVID-19 after the new round of swabs. https://t.co/P5nqP8gXmh