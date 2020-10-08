Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Zlatan nu a incheiat socotelile cu Covid-19! Ibrahimovic, INCA POZITIV dupa 14 zile! Cum se simte superstarul lui AC Milan&nbsp;

Zlatan nu a incheiat socotelile cu Covid-19! Ibrahimovic, INCA POZITIV dupa 14 zile! Cum se simte superstarul lui AC Milan 

Autor: Sport.ro
Joi 08 Octombrie 2020, 19:33

Zlatan Ibrahimovic a fost depistat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus pe 24 septembrie. 

In aceasta dupa-amiaza, jucatorii de la AC Milan au primit rezultatele celor mai recente teste pentru Covid-19 pe care le-au efectuat. Testul suedezului a fost tot pozitiv, astfel ca Ibrahimovic va ramane in continuare in izolare. 

Superstarul milanezilor este testat la fiecare 3-4 zile. Din fericire, el este asimptomatic si se va intoarce la antrenamente de indata ce rezultatul testului este negativ. 

