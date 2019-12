"Ma voi intoarce!" Prima reactie a lui Badr Hari dupa ce si-a rupt piciorul in confruntarea cu Verhoeven! Ce a spus luptatorul

I want to thank all my army for this incredible fight night. You were amazing and I can’t describe what I felt entering the ring in this crazy atmosphere. It was unique and I’m so proud to have your support behind me. You can imagine how it is difficult for me to accept this outcome. I have shown the world that I’m still the most dominant fighter of the heavyweight division. I’m also fully convinced that I will conquer this belt. I would also like to thank @ricoverhoeven for his exemplary sportsmanship after my injury. I will be back. Be prepared. #BadrArmy

