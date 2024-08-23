OFICIAL Transfer de top pentru Pep Guardiola la Manchester City! ”There he is”

Ilkay Gundogan Champions League fc barcelona Manchester City Pep Guardiola
Vineri 23 August 2024, 13:27
Vineri 23 August 2024, 13:31

Ilkay Gundogan revine la ”cetățeni” după un sezon petrecut la FC Barcelona.

#Ilkay Gundogan#Champions League#fc barcelona#Manchester City#Pep Guardiola

În urmă cu un an, Ilkay Gundogan a părăsit-o pe Manchester City după șapte ani petrecuți la club. Neamțul a optat atunci pentru un transfer în La Liga, la FC Barcelona.

Acum, Gundogan a revenit la Manchester City, iar campioana din Premier League a anunțat oficial vineri la prânz transferul.

”There he is” și ”He's home”, a postat City pe X (fostul Twitter).

Internaționalul german a evoluat la echipa antrenată acum de Pep Guardiola între 2016 și 2023.

În această perioadă, Gundogan a câștigat tot ce se putea câștiga cu Manchester City: Champions League (2023), Premier League (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023), Cupa Angliei (2019, 2023), Cupa Ligii Angliei (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) și Supercupa Angliei (2018, 2019).

