OFICIAL Transfer de top pentru Pep Guardiola la Manchester City! ”There he is”
Ilkay Gundogan revine la ”cetățeni” după un sezon petrecut la FC Barcelona.
În urmă cu un an, Ilkay Gundogan a părăsit-o pe Manchester City după șapte ani petrecuți la club. Neamțul a optat atunci pentru un transfer în La Liga, la FC Barcelona.
Acum, Gundogan a revenit la Manchester City, iar campioana din Premier League a anunțat oficial vineri la prânz transferul.
”There he is” și ”He's home”, a postat City pe X (fostul Twitter).
'The best club in the world' ????
Hear from @IlkayGuendogan in his first interview since returning to City ???? pic.twitter.com/n2f2XTO6Nq— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 23, 2024
Internaționalul german a evoluat la echipa antrenată acum de Pep Guardiola între 2016 și 2023.
În această perioadă, Gundogan a câștigat tot ce se putea câștiga cu Manchester City: Champions League (2023), Premier League (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023), Cupa Angliei (2019, 2023), Cupa Ligii Angliei (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) și Supercupa Angliei (2018, 2019).
What you've all been waiting for...
Welcome back to City, @IlkayGuendogan ???? pic.twitter.com/8VutEkQNRU— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 23, 2024
