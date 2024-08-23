În urmă cu un an, Ilkay Gundogan a părăsit-o pe Manchester City după șapte ani petrecuți la club. Neamțul a optat atunci pentru un transfer în La Liga, la FC Barcelona.

Acum, Gundogan a revenit la Manchester City, iar campioana din Premier League a anunțat oficial vineri la prânz transferul.

”There he is” și ”He's home”, a postat City pe X (fostul Twitter).

'The best club in the world' ????

Hear from @IlkayGuendogan in his first interview since returning to City ???? pic.twitter.com/n2f2XTO6Nq