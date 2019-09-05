COSMAR fara sfarsit pentru un fotbalist englez! A fost diagnosticat cu cancer cand se pregatea sa revina dupa un an de absenta din cauza altei boli

Angus MacDonald, jucatorul celor de la Hull City, echipa care activeaza in Championship, a anuntat pe contul oficial ca sufera de cancer de colon.
Ghinioanele se tin lant de fotbalistul celor de la Hull City dupa ce a fost diagnosticat cu cancer de colon, la doar 26 de ani. Englezul a stat un an pe banca din cauza unei tromboze si era nerabdator sa revina pe teren in momentul in care a primit diagnosticul dur.
"Nu imi este usor sa scriu aceasta postare, insa viata nu este intotdeauna un drum usor de navigat. Astazi au aparut vestile din partea clubului, conform carora am fost diagnosticat cu cancer de colon.
Dupa un an petrecut pe tusa, revenirea pe teren a fost mai aproape ca niciodata, astfel ca vestile au venit ca un soc complet care este foarte greu de asimilat si procesat.
Voi fi pregatit sa lupt cu capul inainte si voi face tot ce este posibil sa imi revin si sa ma intorc pe teren", a postat MacDonald pe pagina oficiala de Instagram.
Medicii sunt optimisti in privinta jucatorului deoarece cancerul a fost descoperit in forma incipienta iar sansele sunt foarte mari ca jucatorul sa scape.
This is not an easy post to write but life isn’t always an easy road to navigate. The news broke today from my club that I have been diagnosed with Bowel Cancer. After a year on the sidelines and recently getting back into full training, returning to the pitch felt closer than ever, so this news has come as a complete shock and is hard to take and fully process. However, I’m blessed to have fantastic family and friends and some very good people around me to help me get through this, as well as amazing team mates and staff at the club who have been with me all the way through the past year. I’m getting my head around this new challenge that lies ahead. I will be ready to fight this head on, and I’m going to do whatever I can to get back to full health and back on that pitch. I’m going to take a few days away from social media, and get some alone time with my nearest and dearest. Goose x #tigers ????♥️