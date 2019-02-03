» » « «
BREAKING NEWS | Avionul in care se afla Emiliano Sala a fost GASIT! Anuntul facut in urma cu putin timp

BREAKING NEWS | Avionul in care se afla Emiliano Sala a fost GASIT! Anuntul facut in urma cu putin timp

Duminica 03 Februarie 2019, 23:20

La aproape 2 saptamani de la tragicul accident, apar primele raspunsuri.

La doar cateva ore dupa ce a fost demarata operatiunea privata de cautare a avionului lui Emiliano Sala aceasta a avut succes. Sky Sports anunta ca avionul in care se afla Emiliano Sala si pilotul Dave Ibbotson a fost gasit!

Echipa care se ocupa de operatiunea a informat familia lui Sala despre gasirea avionului.

Epava avionului a fost descoperita pe fundul Canalului Manecii, a anuntat David Mearns. Emiliano Sala si David Ibboston nu au fost descoperiti si se presupune ca acestia au decedat.

Seful echipei de cercetare, David Mearns, a oferit o declaratie oficiala: "Epava avionului in care se aflau Emiliano Sala si pilotul David Ibbotson a fost localizata astazi de catre FPV Morven. Asa cum am discutat cu AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch), nava GEO Ocean III a fost mutata in aceasta pozitie pentru a identifica vizual avionul" a anuntat Mearns. Astfel, aria de cautare a fost redusa la 5 kilometri patrati.
 



