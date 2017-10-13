Mutu, invitat sa-si faca tatuaj chiar in ziua nuntii! Ce tatuaje cu fotbalisti prefera romanii. VIDEO

Cel mai tatuat roman din sport, Mutu e invitat sa-si mai faca un desen pe corp, chiar in ziua nuntii. Mutu se insoara maine, in ziua in care la Bucuresti se intrec in tatuaje peste 100 de artisti
Fotbalistii sunt cei mai fideli clienti ai artistilor in tatuaje. Mutu e campionul desenelor pe corp. E asteptat si la salonul de tatuaje de la Bucuresti.