Intalnire-SOC pentru Kinsey Wolanski! Blonda care a intrerupt finala Ligii Campionilor a invadat acum JUNGLA africana

Autor: Sport.ro
Joi 03 Septembrie 2020, 12:37

Frumoasa americanca de 24 de ani si-a implinit un vis mai vechi, reusind sa ajunga in apropierea unor animale aflate pe cale de disparitie.

Kinsey Wolanski face ce face si ramane in centrul atentiei. Daca nu mai poate intra dezbracata pe la diverse evenimente sportive (asa cum a facut in 2019 la finala Ligii Campionilor), tanara colinda lumea in lung si-n lat, dupa cum se poate vedea pe contul ei de Instagram. Ultima aventura a lui Kinsey s-a produs in jungla africana si a fost una extrem de spectaculoasa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gorilla Trekking Rwanda ???? This has been a dream of mine for so long. hiking miles into volcano national park on the boarders of the Rwanda, Uganda and the Congo seeing beautiful wild silverback gorillas. Gorillas 5 years ago were critically endangered and have thankfully made a positive progression due to the conservation made by these gorilla trekking tours ❤️???? @rarespeciesfund @gorillatrekkinginbwindi Gorillas share 98% of our DNA and we cannot risk spread of Covid to the rare species, hence why we are wearing masks in the jungle for those asking!

A post shared by Kinsey (@kinsey) on

Astfel, in ultima sa postare pe reteaua de socializare, Wolanski si-a exprimat fericirea pentru ca a izbutit sa se apropie apropierea de cateva gorile, intr-o rezervatie din Rwanda, la granita cu Uganda si Congo. Entuziasmata de intalnirea cu impozantele mamifere, Kinsey si-a exprimat regretul ca asemenea exemplare au fost pe cale de disparitie in urma cu 5 ani, reusindu-se in cele din urma conservarea speciei.

