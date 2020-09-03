Intalnire-SOC pentru Kinsey Wolanski! Blonda care a intrerupt finala Ligii Campionilor a invadat acum JUNGLA africana

Gorilla Trekking Rwanda ???? This has been a dream of mine for so long. hiking miles into volcano national park on the boarders of the Rwanda, Uganda and the Congo seeing beautiful wild silverback gorillas. Gorillas 5 years ago were critically endangered and have thankfully made a positive progression due to the conservation made by these gorilla trekking tours ❤️???? @rarespeciesfund @gorillatrekkinginbwindi Gorillas share 98% of our DNA and we cannot risk spread of Covid to the rare species, hence why we are wearing masks in the jungle for those asking!

A post shared by Kinsey (@kinsey) on Sep 2, 2020 at 7:53am PDT