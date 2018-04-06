Imaginea saptamanii! Echipajul unui spargator de gheata norvegian a coborat pe o bucata de gheata plutitoare si a incins o miuta

Imaginea saptamanii vine din Oceanul Arctic! Marinarii de pe nava norvegiana KV Svalbard au coborat pe o bucata plutitoare de gheata, au montat doua porti si au incins o miuta! Ei au jucat cu randul, dat fiind ca unii dintre ei au stat inarmati, pentru ca nu cumva echipajul sa fie atacat de vreun urs polar!

