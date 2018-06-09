SLOANE STEPHENS a cucerit planeta in 40 de minute! MII de reactii dupa ce a castigat primul set al finalei cu Simona!

Sloane Stephens e marea surpriza de anul acesta de la Roland Garros.

Despre Stephens s-a spus ca e urmasa Serenei Williams, o accidentare grava a dus-o pana pe locul 957 WTA in urma cu doar 12 luni.

Acum, Stephens va urca pana pe locul 4 WTA incepand de luni. Americanca s-a impus in primul set al finalei de la Paris cu 6-3 si a atras atentia planetei.

"Se vorbeste prea putin de aceasta jucatoare", comenteaza un jurnalist pe Twitter.

"Daca te uiti azi la ea nu poti sa te gandesti ca a pierdut vreodata un meci", scrie Ben Rothenberg, jurnalist New York Times.

One away from her 2nd Grand Slam title [getty] pic.twitter.com/lh1z4EvxCP

Great first set from Sloane Stephens to lead Simona Halep 6-3 in this #RG18 final.

For all the crap of the past week, surprised there has been so little talk of the awesome American player Sloane Stephens making it to the French Open finals today! #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/RapzdampO3

Sloane Stephens takes the first set in the French Open women's final, 6-3, over world No. 1 Simona Halep.

The American is halfway to her second Grand Slam title. pic.twitter.com/EeQjWenvWs