SLOANE STEPHENS a cucerit planeta in 40 de minute! MII de reactii dupa ce a castigat primul set al finalei cu Simona!
Sambata 09 Iunie 2018, 17:08

SLOANE STEPHENS a cucerit planeta in 40 de minute! MII de reactii dupa ce a castigat primul set al finalei cu Simona!

Sloane Stephens e marea surpriza de anul acesta de la Roland Garros.

Despre Stephens s-a spus ca e urmasa Serenei Williams, o accidentare grava a dus-o pana pe locul 957 WTA in urma cu doar 12 luni.

Acum, Stephens va urca pana pe locul 4 WTA incepand de luni. Americanca s-a impus in primul set al finalei de la Paris cu 6-3 si a atras atentia planetei.

"Se vorbeste prea putin de aceasta jucatoare", comenteaza un jurnalist pe Twitter.

"Daca te uiti azi la ea nu poti sa te gandesti ca a pierdut vreodata un meci", scrie Ben Rothenberg, jurnalist New York Times. 

 

 

 

