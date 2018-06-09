SLOANE STEPHENS a cucerit planeta in 40 de minute! MII de reactii dupa ce a castigat primul set al finalei cu Simona!

TOATA ROMANIA ALATURI DE SIMONA! FINALA ROLAND GARROS este de la ora 15.00 in direct la PRO TV
Sloane Stephens e marea surpriza de anul acesta de la Roland Garros.
Despre Stephens s-a spus ca e urmasa Serenei Williams, o accidentare grava a dus-o pana pe locul 957 WTA in urma cu doar 12 luni.
Acum, Stephens va urca pana pe locul 4 WTA incepand de luni. Americanca s-a impus in primul set al finalei de la Paris cu 6-3 si a atras atentia planetei.
"Se vorbeste prea putin de aceasta jucatoare", comenteaza un jurnalist pe Twitter.
"Daca te uiti azi la ea nu poti sa te gandesti ca a pierdut vreodata un meci", scrie Ben Rothenberg, jurnalist New York Times.
Great first set from Sloane Stephens to lead Simona Halep 6-3 in this #RG18 final.
One away from her 2nd Grand Slam title [getty] pic.twitter.com/lh1z4EvxCP— José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 9, 2018
For all the crap of the past week, surprised there has been so little talk of the awesome American player Sloane Stephens making it to the French Open finals today! #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/RapzdampO3— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 9, 2018
Sloane Stephens takes the first set in the French Open women's final, 6-3, over world No. 1 Simona Halep.
The American is halfway to her second Grand Slam title. pic.twitter.com/EeQjWenvWs— SI Tennis (@SI_Tennis) June 9, 2018
Jozy in the building, cheering on his girlfriend Sloane Stephens in the #RG18 final. pic.twitter.com/whZ6pv71eU— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2018
After saving a break point, #10 Sloane Stephens takes the first set 6-3 over #1 Simona Halep in 41 minutes.
One set from her second Grand Slam title. #RG18— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 9, 2018
Watching her today, easy to forget that Sloane Stephens has ever lost a match.
Up a set and an early break on Halep, 6-3, *1-0. #RG18— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 9, 2018
Simona Halep had won 8 straight sets against Sloane Stephens, but Stephens just stopped that streak and leads this French Open final 6-3, looking like she's in a deep groove— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 9, 2018
