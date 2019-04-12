» » « «
&quot;Esti o RUSINE pentru tenis&quot; O fosta finalista de la Roland Garros s-a facut de ras in meciul cu Irina Bara de la Bogota. Scene revoltatoare

"Esti o RUSINE pentru tenis" O fosta finalista de la Roland Garros s-a facut de ras in meciul cu Irina Bara de la Bogota. Scene revoltatoare

Autor: Sport.ro
Vineri 12 Aprilie 2019, 14:59

Sara Errani, fosta finalista la Roland Garros, a ajuns la o performanta incredibila. 

Ajunsa la 31 de ani, Sara Errani nu mai stie cum sa serveasca. Fosta finalista la Roland Garros in 2012 a ajuns la al treilea meci la rand la Bogota cu cel putin 18 duble greseli. A treia oara s-a intamplat in meciul cu Irina Bara, pe care l-a castigat in mod incredibil, cu 4-6; 6-2; 6-3. Ea va juca azi in sferturile de la Bogota cu australianca Sherma.

Performanta vine dupa 0 asi reusiti si 22 de duble greseli. Fosta numarul 5 WTA are o medie de 15 duble greseli pe meci in acest an. Cariera italiencei e in declin, locul 243 in clasamentul WTA in acest moment.
 

Errani, jignita pe Twitter: Esti o rusine pentru tenis! 


"Vreau sa-ti spun ca esti o rusine pentru tenisul profesionist. Nu meriti sa fii numita jucatoare profesionista de tenis dupa acest meci, e un adevarat scandal, am urmarit tenis amator. Si ceri aceleasi venituri ca barbatii, ce gluma", e unul din mesajele primite de Errani pe Twitter.

"Asta nu e nici macar nivel de liceu" sau "Imaginati-va cum ar fi ca Errani sa castige turneul de la Bogota cu 15 duble greseli pe meci!" sunt cateva din comentariile privitorilor revoltati. 

Errani are 9 turnee WTA castigate in cariera, semifinala la US Open, sfert la Australian Open si finala la Roland Garros in palmares. La dublu a fost numarul 1 si a castigat toate turneele de Grand Slam in perioada 2012 - 2014. Italianca a incasat peste 13 milioane de dolari din tenis pana acum. 

 

A fost suspendata pentru dopaj!

 

Sara Errani a fost suspendata in 2018 pentru 10 luni deoarece a picat un test antidoping. Ea s-a aparat sustinand ca medicamentele mamei ei pentru cancer au ajuns in mancare. Cu toate astea, suspendarea a fost marita de la 2 luni la 10 luni. "Sunt dezgustata. Nu cred ca s-a mai intamplat asa ceva. E rusinos. Nu am luat niciodata substante ajutatoare, iubesc tenisul prea mult ca sa fac asa ceva. Pur si simplu mama mea gatea cand i-au cazut pastilele pe masa unde apoi a gatit pranzul pentru noi", spunea atunci Errani.



