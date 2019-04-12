"Esti o RUSINE pentru tenis" O fosta finalista de la Roland Garros s-a facut de ras in meciul cu Irina Bara de la Bogota. Scene revoltatoare

Sara Errani, fosta finalista la Roland Garros, a ajuns la o performanta incredibila.

Ajunsa la 31 de ani, Sara Errani nu mai stie cum sa serveasca. Fosta finalista la Roland Garros in 2012 a ajuns la al treilea meci la rand la Bogota cu cel putin 18 duble greseli. A treia oara s-a intamplat in meciul cu Irina Bara, pe care l-a castigat in mod incredibil, cu 4-6; 6-2; 6-3. Ea va juca azi in sferturile de la Bogota cu australianca Sherma.

Performanta vine dupa 0 asi reusiti si 22 de duble greseli. Fosta numarul 5 WTA are o medie de 15 duble greseli pe meci in acest an. Cariera italiencei e in declin, locul 243 in clasamentul WTA in acest moment.



Errani, jignita pe Twitter: Esti o rusine pentru tenis!



"Vreau sa-ti spun ca esti o rusine pentru tenisul profesionist. Nu meriti sa fii numita jucatoare profesionista de tenis dupa acest meci, e un adevarat scandal, am urmarit tenis amator. Si ceri aceleasi venituri ca barbatii, ce gluma", e unul din mesajele primite de Errani pe Twitter.

"Asta nu e nici macar nivel de liceu" sau "Imaginati-va cum ar fi ca Errani sa castige turneul de la Bogota cu 15 duble greseli pe meci!" sunt cateva din comentariile privitorilor revoltati.

Errani are 9 turnee WTA castigate in cariera, semifinala la US Open, sfert la Australian Open si finala la Roland Garros in palmares. La dublu a fost numarul 1 si a castigat toate turneele de Grand Slam in perioada 2012 - 2014. Italianca a incasat peste 13 milioane de dolari din tenis pana acum.

Sara Errani has hit an average of 15 DFs/match this year. I've wondered how that could happen and decided to watch ONE of her service game. She hit two DFs in the game I watched and this was the horrendous DF she hit on set point. Very concerning.

Any explanation is welcomed. pic.twitter.com/jK9PblQ1x6 — Quentin ♣???????? (@AceForJulia) April 9, 2019

She had hit 18 double faults in her last match, and 18 double faults in the match before that, and 18 double faults in the match before that. Maybe she thought it was time for a change (only hit 4 tonight). https://t.co/i8ZWSVOad9 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) April 12, 2019

The Sara Errani serve is unreal to watch...Here is just one sequence...two bad tosses one fault & one awkward off balance serve for a double fault #15 #WTA pic.twitter.com/MGiz7BAu11 — John Horn (@SportsHorn) April 9, 2019

Imagine if Sara Errani wins the WTA Bogota title by hitting 15+ DF per match! pic.twitter.com/BAgImVgkjj — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) April 9, 2019

Sara Errani levels one set all in Bogota with Bara. She has now hit 52 Double Faults in less than three matches in Colombia pic.twitter.com/PO4ujewAtu — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) April 9, 2019

The most disrespectful tennis I’ve seen in my life produced by @SaraErrani and @BibianeSchoofs

Such a shame for the tournament @CopaWTABogota ????☹️???? #justsad — Dan FMS (@FmsDan) April 12, 2019

A fost suspendata pentru dopaj!

Sara Errani a fost suspendata in 2018 pentru 10 luni deoarece a picat un test antidoping. Ea s-a aparat sustinand ca medicamentele mamei ei pentru cancer au ajuns in mancare. Cu toate astea, suspendarea a fost marita de la 2 luni la 10 luni. "Sunt dezgustata. Nu cred ca s-a mai intamplat asa ceva. E rusinos. Nu am luat niciodata substante ajutatoare, iubesc tenisul prea mult ca sa fac asa ceva. Pur si simplu mama mea gatea cand i-au cazut pastilele pe masa unde apoi a gatit pranzul pentru noi", spunea atunci Errani.