BREAKING NEWS | Simona Halep a fost depistata pozitiv cu Covid-19! Cum se simte sportiva si ce mesaj a postat

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 31 Octombrie 2020, 14:07

Simona Halep a fost depistata pozitiv cu noul coronavirus. 

In urma cu putin timp, numarul 2 WTA a anuntat pe o retea de socializare a fost testata pozitiv cu Covid-19, iar in acest moment se afla in autoizolare la domiciliu. Halep si-a a asigurat fanii ca se simte bine si ca va trece peste aceasta perioada delicata.

Simona Halep nu a mai jucat niciun meci in circuitul WTA de la infrangerea impotriva polonezei Iga Swiatek din optimile de finala de la Roland Garros.


 





