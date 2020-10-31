BREAKING NEWS | Simona Halep a fost depistata pozitiv cu Covid-19! Cum se simte sportiva si ce mesaj a postat

In urma cu putin timp, numarul 2 WTA a anuntat pe o retea de socializare a fost testata pozitiv cu Covid-19, iar in acest moment se afla in autoizolare la domiciliu. Halep si-a a asigurat fanii ca se simte bine si ca va trece peste aceasta perioada delicata.

Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together ????????