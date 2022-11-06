VIDEO A căzut un nou record în sportul lui David Popovici! Recordul mondial la 800 m liber în bazin scurt a fost doborât
Înotătoarea americană Katie Ledecky a doborât recordul mondial la 800 m liber feminin, în bazin scurt, sâmbătă, cu ocazia etapei de Cupă Mondială de la Indianapolis (Statele Unite).
Ledecky a fost cronometrată în 7 min 57 sec 42/100, timp cu aproape două secunde mai bun decât vechea performanţă stabilită în 2013 de spaniola Mireia Belmonte.
La sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, cu ocazia etapei de la Toronto, Ledecky a pulverizat recordul la 1.500 m liber, tot în bazin scurt (25 m), cu timpul de 15 min 08 sec 24/100. Ea a îmbunătăţit cu aproape zece secunde precedentul record, stabilit de germanca Sarah Wellbrock în 2019, la Berlin.
Katie Ledecky breaks the short course world record in 1500 free (25-meter pool) by 9.77 seconds, wins race by 40.58 seconds, laps every swimmer before the race is two-thirds over. Watch rest of the field touch the wall after her, and still has a lap left. https://t.co/YlJicGAL0c pic.twitter.com/EbxMjf5rkx— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) October 30, 2022
În vârstă de 25 de ani, Katie Ledecky are în palmares şapte titluri de campioană olimpică şi 19 titluri mondiale. Ea deţine, totodată, recordurile mondiale la 800 m liber şi 1.500 m liber în bazin olimpic (50 m).
Another WORLD RECORD for @katieledecky ????
Ledecky set a new WR in the 800m free with a time of 7:57.42pic.twitter.com/kGvLhjPC1w— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) November 6, 2022
Urmăriți SPORT.RO și pe Google News