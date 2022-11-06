Katie Ledecky inot Sporturi

VIDEO A căzut un nou record în sportul lui David Popovici! Recordul mondial la 800 m liber în bazin scurt a fost doborât

Înotătoarea americană Katie Ledecky a doborât recordul mondial la 800 m liber feminin, în bazin scurt, sâmbătă, cu ocazia etapei de Cupă Mondială de la Indianapolis (Statele Unite).

SPORT.RO
Data publicarii: Duminica 06 Noiembrie 2022, 12:10
Data actualizarii: Duminica 06 Noiembrie 2022, 12:17

Ledecky a fost cronometrată în 7 min 57 sec 42/100, timp cu aproape două secunde mai bun decât vechea performanţă stabilită în 2013 de spaniola Mireia Belmonte.

La sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, cu ocazia etapei de la Toronto, Ledecky a pulverizat recordul la 1.500 m liber, tot în bazin scurt (25 m), cu timpul de 15 min 08 sec 24/100. Ea a îmbunătăţit cu aproape zece secunde precedentul record, stabilit de germanca Sarah Wellbrock în 2019, la Berlin.

În vârstă de 25 de ani, Katie Ledecky are în palmares şapte titluri de campioană olimpică şi 19 titluri mondiale. Ea deţine, totodată, recordurile mondiale la 800 m liber şi 1.500 m liber în bazin olimpic (50 m).

TAGS:
#Katie Ledecky#inot
