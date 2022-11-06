Ledecky a fost cronometrată în 7 min 57 sec 42/100, timp cu aproape două secunde mai bun decât vechea performanţă stabilită în 2013 de spaniola Mireia Belmonte.

La sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, cu ocazia etapei de la Toronto, Ledecky a pulverizat recordul la 1.500 m liber, tot în bazin scurt (25 m), cu timpul de 15 min 08 sec 24/100. Ea a îmbunătăţit cu aproape zece secunde precedentul record, stabilit de germanca Sarah Wellbrock în 2019, la Berlin.

Katie Ledecky breaks the short course world record in 1500 free (25-meter pool) by 9.77 seconds, wins race by 40.58 seconds, laps every swimmer before the race is two-thirds over. Watch rest of the field touch the wall after her, and still has a lap left. https://t.co/YlJicGAL0c pic.twitter.com/EbxMjf5rkx