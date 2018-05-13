» » « «
&nbsp;Un club din Europa isi schimba numele in TRUMP! Decizie FARA PRECEDENT anuntata azi
Duminica 13 Mai 2018, 17:18

 Un club din Europa isi schimba numele in TRUMP! Decizie FARA PRECEDENT anuntata azi

FABULOS! Lupta politica trece la un nou nivel!

Israelienii de la Beitar Jerusalim au anuntat ca-si schimba numele din sezonul viitor! In semn de reunoastere pentru decizia lui Donald Trump de a muta ambasada Statelor Unite la Ierusalim, Beitar va adauga numele presedintelui american in identitatea clubului!

Astfel, Beitar, calificata in preliminariile Europa League dupa ce a terminat play-off-ul din Israel pe 2, se va numi 'Beitar Trump Ierusalim' cu efect imediat!

Maine e programata deschiderea ambasadei SUA la Ierusalim.

 

2 comentarii
  • Acum 0 ore si 11 minute
    Tramontti "Mm" .......joaca in competitiile europene...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 0 ore si 25 minute
    mm Israel este in europa?????...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
