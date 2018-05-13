 Un club din Europa isi schimba numele in TRUMP! Decizie FARA PRECEDENT anuntata azi

Israelienii de la Beitar Jerusalim au anuntat ca-si schimba numele din sezonul viitor! In semn de reunoastere pentru decizia lui Donald Trump de a muta ambasada Statelor Unite la Ierusalim, Beitar va adauga numele presedintelui american in identitatea clubului!

Astfel, Beitar, calificata in preliminariile Europa League dupa ce a terminat play-off-ul din Israel pe 2, se va numi 'Beitar Trump Ierusalim' cu efect imediat!

Maine e programata deschiderea ambasadei SUA la Ierusalim.

24 hours before The United States open their new embassy in Jerusalem, Beitar Jerusalem FC have announced that from now on they will be know as Beitar " Trump " Jerusalem. Politics & Football at its peak. pic.twitter.com/Cak3yx8sBr