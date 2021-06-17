Rasturnare de situatie! Fonseca nu mai semneaza cu Tottenham! Care sunt motivele si cine e favorit sa il inlocuiasca pe Mourinho

Paulo Fonseca avea o intelegere verbala cu echipa din Londra
Desi numirea oficiala a fostului antrenor de la Roma ca manager al lui Tottenham parea doar o simpla formalitate, Levy s-a razgandit. Conform cunoscutului jurnalist Gianluca di Marzio, costurile semnarii portughezului sunt acum considerate prea mari si londonezii au decis ca nu si le permit in acest moment.
Incredible Tottenham again. There are huge fiscal problems to complete the appointment of Fonseca as new manager despite verbal agreement completed and contract set to be signed, as reported on @SkySport @DiMarzio. ⚪️???? #THFC
That’s why Fonseca has NOT signed yet with Spurs. ❌— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021
Astfel, numele surpriza care devine favorit este cel al lui Gennaro Gattuso, proaspat dat afara de la Fiorentina, promovat de influentul impresar Jorge Mendes.
Tottenham are NOT intentioned to cover the economic difference on fiscal side with Fonseca - he was set to sign after contract verbally agreed, it was done... but talks have now broken down. ❌⚪️ #THFC
Tottenham search now restarted. Jorge Mendes will try with Gattuso. @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021
Ca o chestiune amuzanta, Gattuso a stat mai mult la Cupa Mondiala din 2006 decat ca antrenor al Fiorentinei (27, respectiv 23 de zile)
Gennaro Gattuso spent longer in the 2006 World Cup (27 days from first game to last) than as Fiorentina manager (23 days).— Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 17, 2021