Rasturnare de situatie! Fonseca nu mai semneaza cu Tottenham! Care sunt motivele si cine e favorit sa il inlocuiasca pe Mourinho

Joi 17 Iunie 2021, 17:49

Paulo Fonseca avea o intelegere verbala cu echipa din Londra 

Desi numirea oficiala a fostului antrenor de la Roma ca manager al lui Tottenham parea doar o simpla formalitate, Levy s-a razgandit. Conform cunoscutului jurnalist Gianluca di Marzio, costurile semnarii portughezului sunt acum considerate prea mari si londonezii au decis ca nu si le permit in acest moment.

Astfel, numele surpriza care devine favorit este cel al lui Gennaro Gattuso, proaspat dat afara de la Fiorentina, promovat de influentul impresar Jorge Mendes.

Ca o chestiune amuzanta, Gattuso a stat mai mult la Cupa Mondiala din 2006 decat ca antrenor al Fiorentinei (27, respectiv 23 de zile)





Italia 3-0 Elveția - rezumatul meciului

EURO 2020: Anglia - Scoția, mâine, de la ora 22:00, pe PRO TV si online pe VOYO

EURO 2020: Danemarca - Belgia, astăzi, de la ora 19:00, pe PRO TV si online pe VOYO

EURO 2020: Țările de Jos - Austria, astăzi, de la ora 22:00, pe PRO TV si online pe VOYO

EURO 2020: Suedia - Slovacia, mâine, de la ora 16:00, pe PRO TV si online pe VOYO

PFL 5 2021 - "Regele Roșu"(Rory MacDonald) va încerca să îl elimine pe Gleison Tibau pentru un loc in Playoffs

Hagi și Gică Popescu, la tribuna a 2-a, politicienii la VIP. Ce înseamnă respectul pe care-l acorzi unor personalități naționale?

