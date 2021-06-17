Rasturnare de situatie! Fonseca nu mai semneaza cu Tottenham! Care sunt motivele si cine e favorit sa il inlocuiasca pe Mourinho

Desi numirea oficiala a fostului antrenor de la Roma ca manager al lui Tottenham parea doar o simpla formalitate, Levy s-a razgandit. Conform cunoscutului jurnalist Gianluca di Marzio, costurile semnarii portughezului sunt acum considerate prea mari si londonezii au decis ca nu si le permit in acest moment.

Incredible Tottenham again. There are huge fiscal problems to complete the appointment of Fonseca as new manager despite verbal agreement completed and contract set to be signed, as reported on @SkySport @DiMarzio. ⚪️???? #THFC

That’s why Fonseca has NOT signed yet with Spurs. ❌