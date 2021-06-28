Rafa Benitez, amenintat cu moartea! Ce mesaj i-au trimis suporterii lui Everton si ce a descoperit Politia

Legendarul manager al lui Liverpool este aproape de a semna cu rivala din oras.
"Stim unde stai. Nu semna!", e mesajul sinistru transmis de cativa fani ai lui Everton, pe un banner lasat aproape de casa lui Benitez. Spaniolul nu si-a vandut casa cumparata pe vremea cand era manager la rivalii mai celebri, cei de la Liverpool.
This banner is online. It has been posted not far from where Rafa Benitez lives with his wife and his daughters. It’s sinister, it’s reprehensible and the people responsible for it should be ashamed. They are a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/6prhZt16vX— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 28, 2021
Multi dintre fani nu i-au iertat acea perioada, si nu vor sa il vada pe banca albastrilor.
Politia s-a sesizat si a deschis o ancheta, pentru a-i identifica pe faptasi. Exista si o parte usor comica a acestei situatii: bannerul a fost lasat in fata altei case decat cea in care locuieste Benitez.
Merseyside Police confirm they are investigating a threatening banner that they believe was directed towards Rafael Benitez but left outside the wrong house in Caldy.— Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) June 28, 2021