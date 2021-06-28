Rafa Benitez, amenintat cu moartea! Ce mesaj i-au trimis suporterii lui Everton si ce a descoperit Politia

"Stim unde stai. Nu semna!", e mesajul sinistru transmis de cativa fani ai lui Everton, pe un banner lasat aproape de casa lui Benitez. Spaniolul nu si-a vandut casa cumparata pe vremea cand era manager la rivalii mai celebri, cei de la Liverpool.

This banner is online. It has been posted not far from where Rafa Benitez lives with his wife and his daughters. It’s sinister, it’s reprehensible and the people responsible for it should be ashamed. They are a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/6prhZt16vX