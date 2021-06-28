Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Rafa Benitez, amenintat cu moartea! Ce mesaj i-au trimis suporterii lui Everton si ce a descoperit Politia

Luni 28 Iunie 2021, 17:17

Legendarul manager al lui Liverpool este aproape de a semna cu rivala din oras.

"Stim unde stai. Nu semna!", e mesajul sinistru transmis de cativa fani ai lui Everton, pe un banner lasat aproape de casa lui Benitez. Spaniolul nu si-a vandut casa cumparata pe vremea cand era manager la rivalii mai celebri, cei de la Liverpool.

 

Multi dintre fani nu i-au iertat acea perioada, si nu vor sa il vada pe banca albastrilor. 

Politia s-a sesizat si a deschis o ancheta, pentru a-i identifica pe faptasi. Exista si o parte usor comica a acestei situatii: bannerul a fost lasat in fata altei case decat cea in care locuieste Benitez.





