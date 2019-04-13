E faza saptamanii in Europa! Nebunie in Premier League! Ce a facut arbitrul dupa ce un jucator si-a PUPAT adversarul DE DOUA ORI in timpul meciului

Moment incredibil in timpul meciului dintre Burnley si Cardiff din Premier League!
Ashlhey Barnes de la Burnley l-a pupat de doua ori pe nas pe Joe Bennett, cu care a avut mai multe ciocniri pe parcursul primei reprize. :)
Arbitrul n-a inteles prea multe. I-a dat galben 'agresorului'. :))
Ashley Barnes has received a yellow card after coming face-to-face with Joe Bennett. Barnes kissed Bennet on the nose (honestly), not once but twice. Lucky perhaps not to get 2 yellows. ????????— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 13, 2019
Loveliest yellow card ever! Ashley Barnes with not one, but two kisses for a booking. ????????#BURCAR pic.twitter.com/tnkJQGmnaT— Upper 90 Studios (@upper90studios) April 13, 2019