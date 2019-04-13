» » « «
E faza saptamanii in Europa! Nebunie in Premier League! Ce a facut arbitrul dupa ce un jucator si-a PUPAT adversarul DE DOUA ORI in timpul meciului

E faza saptamanii in Europa! Nebunie in Premier League! Ce a facut arbitrul dupa ce un jucator si-a PUPAT adversarul DE DOUA ORI in timpul meciului

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 13 Aprilie 2019, 18:13

Moment incredibil in timpul meciului dintre Burnley si Cardiff din Premier League!

Ashlhey Barnes de la Burnley l-a pupat de doua ori pe nas pe Joe Bennett, cu care a avut mai multe ciocniri pe parcursul primei reprize. :)

Arbitrul n-a inteles prea multe. I-a dat galben 'agresorului'. :))
 



