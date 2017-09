"Cel mai tare atacant pe care l-am vazut.. si nu ma refer la Diego!" :)) Batshuay l-a luat la misto pe Diego Costa dupa golul din minutul 94 cu Atletico

Great honour to meet one of the great strikers I used to watch when I was younger ⚽️⚡️ ... and no I'm not talking about Diego ????❤️???? #ElNino #guesswhostolehisjerseytonight ????

A post shared by Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT