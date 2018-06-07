Primele informatii despre noul FIFA 19! Cine este starul de pe coperta jocului

Se apropie momentul in care fanii FIFA se vor putea bucura de noua versiune a jocului.
EA Sports anunta ca primele informatii despre noul joc vor fi facute publice pe 9 iunie.
Cristiano Ronnaldo, castigator al ultimelor trei editii ale UEFA Champions League, va fi pe coperta noului joc.
Be the first to see the #FIFA19 reveal. Set a reminder and tune in on June 9th ???? https://t.co/sERArjXuuo pic.twitter.com/vZwO2ppPls— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 7, 2018
sursa foto: EA Sports