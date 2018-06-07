» » « «
Primele informatii despre noul FIFA 19! Cine este starul de pe coperta jocului
Joi 07 Iunie 2018, 20:32

Primele informatii despre noul FIFA 19! Cine este starul de pe coperta jocului

Se apropie momentul in care fanii FIFA se vor putea bucura de noua versiune a jocului.

TOATA ROMANIA ALATURI DE SIMONA! FINALA ROLAND GARROS este de la ora 15.00 in direct la PRO TV

EA Sports anunta ca primele informatii despre noul joc vor fi facute publice pe 9 iunie.

Cristiano Ronnaldo, castigator al ultimelor trei editii ale UEFA Champions League, va fi pe coperta noului joc.

sursa foto: EA Sports

Ads by Internet PROTV


Stirileprotv.ro
Reacția Simonei Halep, după ce a fost întrebată ce a învățat din eşecurile de la Grand Slam
Anunțul făcut de Putin despre al treilea război mondial
Sloane Stephens, înainte de meciul cu Simona Halep: ”Abia aștept să joc”
Incont.ro
Motivarea deciziei Curţii Constituţionale prin care i se cere preşedintelui României să o revoce pe şefa DNA a fost publicată pe site-ul CCR.
Motivarea CCR privind revocarea şefei DNA, Laura Codruța Kovesi. Documentul complet
Versace, Maison Margiela și Moncler, made in România și Bulgaria. Țările din sud-estul Europei concurează cu China, Turcia și Africa la atragerea brandurilor de lux
Planul B al Londrei în problema irlandeză. Cum vrea Regatul să evite controalele vamale la frontiera dintre cele două Irlande, după Brexit
Foodstory.ro
10 lucruri pe care nu le stiai despre inghetata
Reteta: Oua la cuptor cu ciuperci
Reteta: creveti cu glazura de bourbon
Mtv.ro
MTV Europe Music Awards 2017. Cine sunt marii castigatori
MTV EMA e LIVE duminică la MTV ROMANIA!
(P) Impodobeste, mama, bradul si nu te necaji / Asta-i seara de fast-food, e seara KFC
Yoda.ro
Cercetatorii japonezi au dezvoltat o noua tehnica regenerativa a tesutului capilar.
Japonezii au inventat o noua metoda de a combate calvitia
Allview Soul X5 Pro: avantajele noului System Manager bazat pe Inteligenta Artificiala
Am testat iziBac, aplicatia care te ajuta sa iei Bacul, si m-am distrat de minune
DeBarbati.ro
Urmăreşte în IMAX cel mai aşteptat climax cinematografic
Care este vedeta din Romania cu cel mai sexy posterior? FOTO
Costumul de baie aproape invizibil si scandalos de sexy. Cum a fost fotografiata vedeta cand s-a intors cu spatele
Procinema.ro
HAI LA FILM CU PRO CINEMA!
Bilete epuizate la proiecția din deschiderea American Independent Film Festival în prezența lui Sebastian Stan
Filmul "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - marele câștigător al premiilor BAFTA
Protv.ro
Simona Halep joaca pentru toata Romania, in direct la PRO TV!
Lady Gaga, de nerecunoscut in trailerul unui film in care are rolul principal
Top 5 cele mai scumpe feluri de mancare si bauturi din lume
©2018 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT