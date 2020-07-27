Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Fostul sot al Nayei Rivera a rupt tacerea dupa decesul artistei! Mesajul SFASIETOR al barbatului: &quot;Nu exista suficiente cuvinte pentru a exprima golul lasat!&quot;

Fostul sot al Nayei Rivera a rupt tacerea dupa decesul artistei! Mesajul SFASIETOR al barbatului: "Nu exista suficiente cuvinte pentru a exprima golul lasat!"

Autor: Sport.ro
Luni 27 Iulie 2020, 15:42

Naya Rivera a fost gasita fara viata dupa 5 zile de cautari in apele lacului Piru. 

Artista de 33 de ani a iesit la o plimbare cu barca pe 8 iulie, impreuna cu fiul de 4 ani, Josey, acesta din urma fiind recuperat singur din ambarcatiunea respectiva, cel mai probabil dupa ce mama sa a intrat in apa pentru a inota si n-a mai iesit. Corpul sau a fost gasit pe 13 iulie. 

Barbatul cu care Naya Rivera a fost casatorita in perioada 2014-2018 si tatal copilului ei, Ryan Dorsey a fost surprins la lac in perioada in care scafandrii cautau corpul Nayei, iar imaginile cu el incercand sa intre in apa au fost sfasietoare. 

La aproape doua saptamani de la vestea decesului fostei sale sotii, Ryan a oferit prima reactie pe contul sau de Instagram. Acesta a postat o poza in care Naya apare alaturi de fiul lor, Josey, alaturi de un mesaj sfasietor pentru artista. 

"Este atat de nedrept...nu exista suficiente cuvinte pentru a exprima golul lasat in inimile tuturor. Nu pot sa cred ca asta este viata de acum. Nu stiu daca voi crede vreodata asta. Erai aici...Am fost sa inotam cu Josey cu o zi in urma. Viata este nedreapta. Nu stiu ce sa spun...

Sunt recunoscator pentru toate lucrurile pe care le-am trait si calatoria care ne-a adus impreuna si ne-a oferit cel mai dulce si inteligent baietel la care puteam visa. Imi amintesc ca uneori obisnuiai sa te enervezi pe mine: 'Ryan, nu mai face poze!'. Haha. Sunt mandru ca nu te-am ascultat pentru ca am mii de poze si filmari pe care Josey le va avea pentru toteauna si va sti ca mama lui l-a iubit mai mult decat propria viata, si cat de mult ne-am distrat atunci can el crestea.

Viata este despre momentele bune dar si despre cele rele, insa Josey face momentele grele mai usoare deoarece o parte din tine va fi intotdeauna cu noi. Nu va uita de unde a venit. Ne este dor de tine. Te vom iubi intotdeauna!", a scris Ryan pe Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. ???????????? ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️

A post shared by dorseyryan (@dorseyryan) on





