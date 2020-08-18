Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Doi gemeni au cunoscut doua gemene si s-au indragostit! Acum au anuntat ca vor deveni parinti IN ACELASI TIMP! Copiii lor vor fi FRATI, nu verisori! Cum e posibil

Marti 18 August 2020, 20:27

Povestea lor de dragoste e probabil unica in lume!

Doua perechi de gemeni s-au cunoscut la un eveniment care a avut loc in 2018. Au inceput relatii si au ramas impreuna. Josh, Jeremy, Brittany si Briana au devenit celebri in 2018, cand povestea lor a fost prezentata pe larg in tabloide. Acum, cele doua cupluri sunt din nou in centrul atentiei. Brittany si Briana au facut acum un nou anunt care le-a adus in toata presa mondiala: vor deveni mame in acelasi timp!

"Suntem foarte emotionati si recunoscatori pentru viata care se naste in nou. Copiii nostri nu vor fi doar verisori, ci vor fi frati la nivel genetic!", e mesajul postat pe Instagramul familiei.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! ???????? We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! ✨????✨????✨????✨????✨ Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other! ✨????✨????✨????✨????✨ #SalyersTwins #TwinsMarriedToTwins #expecting #thebump #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancyandbeyond #twinning #dubblebubble #baywatch #babywatch #pregnancyphoto #pregnant #bestpregnancyphotos #maternity #momstobe #dadstobe #twinsisters #twinbrothers #strangethings #identicaltwins #deanetwins #twincouples #twinmoms #twindads #miracle #ourtwinsanewedding #twinwedding #twinpregnancy #pregnancyphotoshoot #dreamcometrue

A post shared by Josh, Jeremy, Brittany, Briana (@salyerstwins) on

