Asa arata un LAMBORGHINI pe APA! "Super-masina marii" pe care a pus mana legendarul Conor McGregor. Au fost create doar 63 de modele

Celebrul luptator irlandez a investit 3 milioane de euro pentru achizitionarea unui yaht de lux, marca Lamborghini.
Cu o avere estimata la peste 100 de milioane de euro, Conor McGregor si-a permis extravaganta de a-si cumpara un adevarat bolid pe apa. Cine credea ca marca Lamborghini inseamna doar super-masini tip sport, trebuie sa stie ca exista de-acum si exemplare pentru deplasarea acvatica.
Intrarea celor de la Lamborghini in lumea exclusivista a yaht-urilor de lux s-a facut cu modelul Tecnomar, supranumit "Supercar of the Sea" (Super-masina marii) si produs in editie limitata. Astfel, unul dintre cele 63 de yahturi Lamborghini (de la anul 1963, trecut pe ceertificatul de nastere al cunoscutului brand) a intrat in posesia unuia dintre cei mai valorosi sportivi ai planetei, mega-luptatorul Conor McGregor.
The No.12 “McGregor edition” ???? @tecnomaryachts @lamborghini Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship! Titled the “Supercar of the Sea” I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper Fucking Twelve baby! Ain’t no stopping it! @properwhiskey Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season ❤️ #TecnomarForLamborghini63 #BeyondTheLimits #Proper
Din punct de vedere al specificatiilor tehnice, noua "bijuterie" a lui McGregor are o lungime de 20 de metri, cantareste 24 de tone si are doua motoare care genereaza 4.000 CP. "E racheta pe apa!", a subliniat irlandezul pe contul de Instagram.