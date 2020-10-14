Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Stiri
  3. Virale
Asa arata un LAMBORGHINI pe APA! &quot;Super-masina marii&quot; pe care a pus mana legendarul Conor McGregor. Au fost create doar 63 de modele

Asa arata un LAMBORGHINI pe APA! "Super-masina marii" pe care a pus mana legendarul Conor McGregor. Au fost create doar 63 de modele

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 14 Octombrie 2020, 13:39

Celebrul luptator irlandez a investit 3 milioane de euro pentru achizitionarea unui yaht de lux, marca Lamborghini.

Cu o avere estimata la peste 100 de milioane de euro, Conor McGregor si-a permis extravaganta de a-si cumpara un adevarat bolid pe apa. Cine credea ca marca Lamborghini inseamna doar super-masini tip sport, trebuie sa stie ca exista de-acum si exemplare pentru deplasarea acvatica.

Intrarea celor de la Lamborghini in lumea exclusivista a yaht-urilor de lux s-a facut cu modelul Tecnomar, supranumit "Supercar of the Sea" (Super-masina marii) si produs in editie limitata. Astfel, unul dintre cele 63 de yahturi Lamborghini (de la anul 1963, trecut pe ceertificatul de nastere al cunoscutului brand) a intrat in posesia unuia dintre cei mai valorosi sportivi ai planetei, mega-luptatorul Conor McGregor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The No.12 “McGregor edition” ???? @tecnomaryachts @lamborghini Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship! Titled the “Supercar of the Sea” I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper Fucking Twelve baby! Ain’t no stopping it! @properwhiskey Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season ❤️ #TecnomarForLamborghini63 #BeyondTheLimits #Proper

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Din punct de vedere al specificatiilor tehnice, noua "bijuterie" a lui McGregor are o lungime de 20 de metri, cantareste 24 de tone si are doua motoare care genereaza 4.000 CP. "E racheta pe apa!", a subliniat irlandezul pe contul de Instagram.





FULLSCREEN
Galerie Foto
  • /

VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

FERMA. În Plus, episodul 16: Fratele Elenei Chiriac face dezvăluiri

26:55
FERMA - ORĂŞENI vs SĂTENI - Ediția 16

01:26:34
VLAD - S 3, Episodul 9

01:28:01
Învață cele mai populare dansuri de pe TikTok

10:40
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Risotto cu parmezan și ciuperci

09:40
FERMA - ORĂŞENI vs SĂTENI - Ediția 15

01:33:15
Dr. Antonela Burlacu: ”Cum se tratează păcatele alimentare”

20:26
Las Fierbinți - Sezonul 17, Episodul 13

45:18
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde cu Cornel Ilie, solistul VUNK: „Cea mai nasoală experiență sexuală!”

36:12
FERMA. În Plus, episodul 16: Fratele Elenei Chiriac face dezvăluiri
FERMA - ORĂŞENI vs SĂTENI - Ediția 16
VLAD - S 3, Episodul 9
Învață cele mai populare dansuri de pe TikTok
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Risotto cu parmezan și ciuperci
FERMA - ORĂŞENI vs SĂTENI - Ediția 15
Dr. Antonela Burlacu: ”Cum se tratează păcatele alimentare”
Las Fierbinți - Sezonul 17, Episodul 13
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde cu Cornel Ilie, solistul VUNK: „Cea mai nasoală experiență sexuală!”
Coronavirus România, bilanț 14 octombrie. Record absolut: 4.016 cazuri noi de persoane infectate
Stirileprotv.ro
Primarul din Sângeorz-Băi, care s-a filmat umilindu-și fiica, și-a pierdut mandatul, ca urmare a condamnării definitive
Statele încep să îşi facă stocuri de alimente pe măsură ce criza Covid se agravează
Orban, despre raportările greșite de la INSP: Se calculează raportat la datele de la Evidenţa Populaţiei
Incont.ro
Centrul comercial AFI Braşov, care trebuia deschis inițial în luna mai, va fi inaugurat pe 21 octombrie, cu câteva luni întârziere din cauza pandemiei, informează dezvoltatorul.
Mall-ul AFI Braşov, cel mai mare proiect de retail livrat în România în 2020, va fi inaugurat pe 21 octombrie. Valoarea investiției
Companiile spaniole, obligate să dezvăluie decalajele salariale dintre bărbaţi şi femei, pentru a descuraja discriminarea pe piața muncii în funcție de sex
Erdogan mai face un anunț referitor la descoperirea de gaze din Marea Neagră, lângă apele teritoriale românești. Turcia ar putea deveni independentă energetic
Foodstory.ro
Care e ingredientul banal din bucătărie, despre care specialiștii spun că îți poate distruge sănătatea! Ce schimbări poate provoca în corpul tău, pe termen lung?  
Cum să mănănci sandvișuri sănătoase? Iată zece ingrediente care le transformă 
Îți spunem care sunt cele mai bune sosuri pentru carne, ca să ai pe masă o friptură delicioasă
DeBarbati.ro
(P) Focarele premium - garanția unui șemineu care te poate ține o viață!
Flotările coreene sau exercițiul inventat pentru trierea pușcașilor marini
Aspectele de care trebuie să ții cont când îți renovezi casa
Yoda.ro
Science Alert a publicat concluziile recente ale cercetătorilor de la Universitățile Flinders și Adelaide din Australia.
Specia umană încă evoluează: tot mai multe persoane dezvoltă o arteră în plus la nivelul brațului
(P) De ce nu este bine să-ți construiești singur șemineul?
(P) PC Garage aniversează 15 ani de activitate 2.000 de periferice ASUS cadou și multiple reduceri de prețuri
Procinema.ro
(P) Top 8 filme și seriale pe care merită să le vezi în weekend
(P) Cu ce se poartă pantofii stiletto?
(P) Cum îi obișnuim pe cei mici să petreacă mai mult timp singuri 
Protv.ro
Bella Hadid are un nou iubit! Este nepotul unui celebru actor de la Hollywood
Rolul de mamă a schimbat-o radical. Lavinia Pîrva, dezvăluiri inedite despre micuțul Alexandru
(P) Încălzitorul cu gaz - cel mai bun mod de a transforma o terasă, într-un loc exclusivist!
Perfecte.ro
Kylie Jenner, poză înduioșătoare din copilărie alături de sora ei, Kendall
(P) Șeminee electrice pentru o atmosferă idilică în propriul apartament la bloc
Ce să NU faci după ce ai născut
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT

Modifică setările cookies