Victorie impresionantă pentru Sorana Cîrstea (31 WTA), în prima rundă competițională a turneului WTA 1000 de la Cincinnati.

Sportiva din România a depășit-o pe rusoaica Ekaterina Alexandrova (21 WTA), scor 6-0, 6-2, după numai 58 de minute de joc.

Sorana came out looking much better than in her last match where she lost in Montreal. Her serve was much better, and she was hitting shots all over. It lead to a very quick bagel win in the 1st set. But Alexandrova came out in the 2nd trying to change things up. Sorana withstood… pic.twitter.com/J3daATGEf6