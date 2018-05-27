"Ramos e o rusine! A stiut ce face cu un fault oribil. Trebuia sa vada ROSU!" Planeta reactioneaza dur dupa faultul lui Ramos la Salah

Pe net, fanii il acuza ca a fost constient in fiecare clip de rezultatul actiunii sale.

Nu doar suporterii sunt scandalizati. Jurnalistul David Maddock de la Mirror crede ca Ramos ar fi trebuit eliminat pentru faultul sau 'cinic, oribil'.

"Sincer, a fost o rusine din partea lui Sergio Ramos. I-a terminat seara lui Salab si poate chiar Cupa Mondiala. Faultul a fost cinic, oribil. Credeti-ma, Ramos a stiut ce face acolo, i-a tras bratul in jos si l-a tinut. Cartonas rosu evident", a scris Maddock pe Twitter.

Honestly, that was a disgrace from Sergio Ramos. He's ended @MoSalah 's night, and possibly his World Cup with a cynical, horrible foul. Believe me, Ramos knew what he was doing there, dragging the arm down like that and holding. Red card all day. #UCLfinal

I'm not a fan of Sergio Ramos, but if u still blame him for Mo Salah's injury after watching what happened from this angle then football is not for u. Tennis is probably the game shuld be watching -- where players stick to their lane with no body contact with opponents. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/FYPLJaUY28