&quot;Ramos e o rusine! A stiut ce face cu un fault oribil. Trebuia sa vada ROSU!&quot; Planeta reactioneaza dur dupa faultul lui Ramos la Salah
Duminica 27 Mai 2018, 10:35

"Ramos e o rusine! A stiut ce face cu un fault oribil. Trebuia sa vada ROSU!" Planeta reactioneaza dur dupa faultul lui Ramos la Salah

Sergio Ramos l-a scos din joc pe Mo Salah in prima repriza a finalei Champions League.

Pe net, fanii il acuza ca a fost constient in fiecare clip de rezultatul actiunii sale.

Nu doar suporterii sunt scandalizati. Jurnalistul David Maddock de la Mirror crede ca Ramos ar fi trebuit eliminat pentru faultul sau 'cinic, oribil'.

"Sincer, a fost o rusine din partea lui Sergio Ramos. I-a terminat seara lui Salab si poate chiar Cupa Mondiala. Faultul a fost cinic, oribil. Credeti-ma, Ramos a stiut ce face acolo, i-a tras bratul in jos si l-a tinut. Cartonas rosu evident", a scris Maddock pe Twitter.

 

