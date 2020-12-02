U-LU-I-TOR! GIROUD a reusit MECIUL CARIEREI la 34 de ani! 'POKER' in Champions League pentru atacantul care nu dadea un sut pe poarta la Cupa Mondiala | VIDEO

Olivier Giroud a reusit cel mai bun meci al carierei la 34 de ani.

Ajuns la 34 de ani, Olivier Giroud a reusit meciul carierei in tricoul lui Chelsea. Campion mondial cu Franta in 2018, Giroud a fost remarcatul negativ al turneului, nereusind sa dea nici macar un sut pe poarta in cele 546 de minute jucate.

La mai bine de doi ani distanta, atacantul francez a inscris un 'POKER' in Champions League pentru Chelsea, desi nu este titular de drept in atacul londonezilor.

Golul 1

Golul 2

Golul 3

