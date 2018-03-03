» » « «
Pantilimon, EROU IN ANGLIA: &quot;A fost URIAS!&quot; Ce a reusit in meciul de azi al lui Forest
Pantilimon, EROU IN ANGLIA: "A fost URIAS!" Ce a reusit in meciul de azi al lui Forest

Costel Pantilimon traverseaza cel mai bun moment din ultimii ani!

Titular la Nottingham Forest, romanul a devenit un jucator din ce in ce mai important pentru echipa lui Aitor Karanka in ultimele etape. Azi, interventiile sale au salvat victoria contra lui Birmingham (2-1). Pantilimon a avut mai multe momente in care a dat siguranta atat in teren, cat si in tribune, cu paradele sale. Pe net, fanii il lauda pentru impactul pe care l-a avut dupa transferul de la Deportivo.

Amenintata in ianuarie cu retrogradarea, Forest s-a distantat la 13 puncte de zona periculoasa si construieste o echipa care vrea sa intre in Premier League sezonul viitor.

