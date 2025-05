Prețul de plătit: ce i s-a întâmplat unui jucător, în Italia, pentru că a stat prea mult la baie, în timpul unui meci de tenis

Unusual situation earlier in the Luca Nardi vs Mariano Navone match in Turin.



Nardi went for an emergency toilet break before serving at 5-5 in set 3.



He took longer than the allowed time so he got 3 point penalties.



Started serving at 0-40, got broken but won the 3d set 7-6. pic.twitter.com/UZRKyLFH9O