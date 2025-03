🚨 Lamine Yamal posted 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 as reply to Van der Vaart after scoring vs Netherlands.



Van der Vaart said about Lamine on Monday: “I noticed some things about Lamine Yamal that started to 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐲 me. His 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐰, he didn’t try too hard, he had… pic.twitter.com/itYERp6FgB