Decizia UEFA dupa moartea lui Astori. Moment de regulegere inaintea tuturor meciurilor din Champions League si Europa League
UEFA a reactionat dupa moartea tragica a lui Astori.

Memoria capitanului Fiorentinei va fi onorata la toate meciurile din Champions League si Europa League din aceasta saptamana. Va fi tinut un moment de reculegere in partidele din Champions League, maine si poimaine, dar si la jocurile din optimile Europa League, de joi.
 

