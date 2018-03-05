Decizia UEFA dupa moartea lui Astori. Moment de regulegere inaintea tuturor meciurilor din Champions League si Europa League

Memoria capitanului Fiorentinei va fi onorata la toate meciurile din Champions League si Europa League din aceasta saptamana. Va fi tinut un moment de reculegere in partidele din Champions League, maine si poimaine, dar si la jocurile din optimile Europa League, de joi.



A minute's silence will be observed before every UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @EuropaLeague game this week in honour of @acffiorentina and Italy defender Davide Astori, who died suddenly at the weekend at the age of 31. pic.twitter.com/8Bni0bXwYC